Manila, Philippines – Shell Philippines is excited to announce the official launch of the Shell LiveWire Philippines 2025 program, inviting innovative Filipino entrepreneurs to step forward and accelerate their business ideas.

Shell LiveWire is Shell’s flagship enterprise development program designed to foster innovation and provide critical support to local businesses. It seeks to identify and nurture unique and innovative Filipino businesses that demonstrate high potential for growth, community impact, and economic contribution. These businesses include those with proven and applicable solutions within the sectors of energy, environment, circular economy, and community development, that can readily be made available to the market. The program also aims to support MSMEs, cooperative enterprises, associations, or organizations composed of women, out-of-school youths, vulnerable groups, and other community-driven initiatives. These enterprises contribute to the local prosperity of their communities and can also include agri-enterprises utilizing new and sustainable practices and technologies to increase productivity and growth of agricultural products.

Since 2020, the Shell LiveWire Program has attracted over 800 local startups, with more than 130 enterprises receiving critical training, mentoring, and capital funding support. As a result, these initiatives have created over 800 jobs, significantly boosting local economies. Additionally, more than 14 local startups have been successfully integrated into Shell’s supply chain, showcasing Shell’s commitment to fostering sustainable business growth. Through these integrations, businesses have gained access to broader markets, increased visibility, and sustained financial support, solidifying Shell LiveWire’s impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Philippines.

Why Join Shell LiveWire PH 2025?

Participating in Shell LiveWire means gaining access to mentorship, networking opportunities, funding, and the support needed to scale businesses effectively. This program provides a platform for businesses to showcase their potential, foster community impact, and contribute to the sustainable development of the economy.

How to Apply

Interested entrepreneurs can submit their applications through the official Shell Philippines LiveWire I About Us by May 31.

About Shell Pilipinas Corporation

For more than 100 years, Shell in the Philippines continues to power the nation’s progress through its growing network of mobility stations, robust B2B partnerships and expanding Non-Fuels offers, enabled by its integrated supply chain and strong corporate governance. Shell also supports local communities through the Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI) by providing programs on access to energy, health, safety, education, and livelihood development. For more details on Shell Pilipinas Corporation, visit www.shell.com.ph.