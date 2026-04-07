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The Rwandan government is eyeing the phase-out of its national identity cards by June 2027, to transition to the full rollout of its national digital identity, called “Single Digital ID” (SDID), local news outlet The New Times reported.

Rwandan officials warn that citizens who fail to obtain their digital ID may risk difficulties accessing public services, as institutions increasingly adopt digital verification. A nationwide enrollment campaign is currently underway, and officials encourage residents to take advantage of it. Following this campaign, registration will continue at sector offices, where personnel will be available to assist.

“By the 2027 deadline, banks, hospitals, telecom companies, and government institutions are expected to use the SDID authentication system. This shift means individuals without the Digital ID could struggle to access services,” said Josephine Mukesha, Director General of the National Identification Agency (NIDA), in an interview with The New Times.

Mukesha added that the SDID system is built on three core components: a unique identifier, the Single Digital Identification Number (SDIN); a token derived from the SDIN for specific transactions; and a physical SDID card with a QR code used for authentication.

The SDID, Mukesha said, is designed to give users control over their personal data by requiring consent before sharing their information, and to track when and how their information is accessed through a digital wallet, as well as a withdrawal feature on Irembo—the country’s digital government platform.

The NIDA director general also added that the authentication will rely on biometric data, securing access to services both online and offline. She highlighted that the digital ID initiative is set to be granted to newborns, refugees, and stateless individuals residing along the nation’s borders. “The Digital ID will be issued from birth, extending identification to all citizens, unlike the current system that mainly covers those aged 16 and above. For service providers, it simplifies “The Digital ID will be issued from birth, extending identification to all citizens, unlike the current system that mainly covers those aged 16 and above. For service providers, it simplifies Know Your Customer processes , making identity verification faster and more efficient,” Mukesha said.

The SDID in Rwanda is a crucial part of the country’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) development efforts. It serves as a key pillar of the second phase of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which spans from 2024 to 2029. The goal of this initiative is to accelerate economic development and foster the growth of the digital economy.

Digital transformation in Rwanda continues to prosper

The SDID began in 2025 and is progressing toward its June 2026 rollout, over 300,000 individuals are registered in the biometric system. The €50 million ($57 million) project aims to enable secure remote services and extend digital ID access to all residents.

Apart from the NST2 and digital ID initiatives, Rwanda has been gearing up its Digital Acceleration Project, which was declared halfway done in July 2025. The CEO of the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), Innocent Bagamba Muhizi, said the project is 55% complete and that the government aims to complete it this year.

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