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Russian authorities are ironing out the final preparations for the nationwide rollout of the digital ruble in September, despite the government initiative receiving a lukewarm response from the public.

Speaking at the Central Bank Financial Conference, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina confirmed that the launch of the nation’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) will push through on September 1, noting that central bank authorities are in the process of collaborating with financial institutions and retailers on its broader adoption.

“Everything is ready for the widespread use of the digital ruble,” said Nabiullina. “Technologically, everything is ready; we’ve done a lot of preparatory work for this stage.”

Nabiullina added that the Bank of Russia is in constant discussions with other banks to explore new functionalities for the digital ruble in a bid to cater to the various needs and demands of Russians.

“We want the digital ruble to be in demand by both people and businesses, and to be convenient,” she said.

The adoption of the digital ruble won’t be made in one go, with the Bank of Russia giving businesses room to prepare by rolling it out in stages. Banking institutions and large retailers generating annual revenue of above 120 million rubles (US$1.5 million), including the country’s 12 major banks, will lead the adoption from September 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, financial institutions with universal licenses and merchants with annual revenue of more than 30 million rubles (US$391,365) will need to join the initiative from the same month in 2027, while other banks and smaller retailers will follow suit from September 2028.

The central bank is offering more leniency to “very small retailers” by not immediately mandating them to adopt the CBDC within the two-year timeframe.

Efforts are also being made to entice businesses and consumers to adopt the digital ruble, with authorities offering zero fees on all digital ruble transactions and a commission to commercial banks that will process salary payments using the national CBDC, The Moscow Times reported.

Regulators are also considering allowing commercial banks to open e-wallets to support the CBDC’s wider adoption.

Digital ruble raises a few eyebrows

While the Russian government and the central bank are optimistic about the upcoming launch, results of an online survey conducted by state pollster VTsIOM showed little enthusiasm among the general public.

Of the 1,662 respondents, aged 18 and above, only 7% claimed to be aware of the digital ruble, 45% said to have an inkling of what it is, while 43% have heard of the term but do not have a clear understanding of its concept.

The findings also showed that most Russians do not understand why there is a need to launch a new form of money, considering that demand for cash is increasing amid the country’s ongoing issues with internet outages and public speculation on possible bank deposit restrictions.

Despite the mixed response, the Bank of Russia clarified that the digital ruble is not meant to replace cash or electronic bank transactions, but rather to provide the public with an option to transact flexibly.

Previously, the central bank said the digital ruble could be used for offline payments, but that use case has yet to materialize in this launch.

Watch: The state of play and what’s to come with CBDCs