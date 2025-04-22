Homepage > News > Business > Retail Associates champions cloud transformation for Philippine businesses with strategic SaaS event

Manila, Philippines – As cloud computing and AI continue to redefine global industries, Retail Associates is stepping up to lead the digital transformation conversation in the Philippines. On April 24, 2025, the company will host a forward-looking event titled “The Strategic Shift: Why Transition to SaaS is the Right Decision in 2025,” aiming to help businesses embrace cloud technology as a cornerstone of future growth and operational resilience.

Retail Associates, a recognized LS Retail Diamond Partner and trusted Microsoft Solutions provider, has long been at the forefront of business technology in the Philippines. With decades of experience in ERP and cloud-based solutions, the company understands the practical challenges many businesses face when shifting from traditional systems to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms. This event is part of its broader mission to provide clarity, support, and expert guidance to organizations across retail, dining, hospitality, and distribution.

The event will feature insights from industry leaders, experts, and specialists, covering timely topics such as AI-driven business automation, data security, real-world SaaS success stories, and BIR compliance for cloud systems. Attendees can expect a well-rounded, content-rich experience designed to make complex cloud topics easier to understand and act upon.

2025 marks a critical moment for digital transformation. Businesses that transition to cloud and AI-enabled systems now will be in a stronger position to scale, innovate, and compete in an increasingly digital-first economy.To learn more about the event and view the full agenda, visit the official page on Retail Associates’ website: The Strategic Shift: Why Transition to SAAS is the Right Decision in 2025 – Retail Associates