Papua New Guinea (PNG) has approved a new policy establishing an inclusive digital identity system to ease access to government services, reduce fraud, and protect the citizens’ personal data.

Meanwhile, Zambia and Ethiopia have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development of a digital identity system.

PNG sets new standard in digital identity

Papua New Guinea’s government has been pushing the digital identity for years as part of a broader effort to boost its digital economy, which contributes over 10% of the country’s GDP. Despite setbacks, such as delayed rollouts and challenges integrating with the official voter register, PNG is marching on, and it now has a new policy to anchor the process.

In a recent statement, the PNG government revealed that the cabinet, known as the National Executive Council, had approved the National Digital Identity Policy 2025, a landmark framework that sets “a new standard for digital governance in the Pacific.”

The policy was developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and sets standards on principles such as data protection and privacy, accessibility, and safeguards against the misuse of personal data.

It requires the government to deploy its SevisPass Digital ID over the next 18 months. In that time, it must roll out key components of the digital ID system, including the SevisWallet, SevisPass, SevisDEx, and SevisPortal. The system must also offer citizens multiple authentication options, including QR codes, one-time passwords, and biometrics.

The policy guarantees citizens the right to refrain from using the digital ID and mandates that no service, public or private, can be denied to those who choose not to use it.

Commenting on the new policy, ICT Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr. stated that it was a landmark moment that would shape the country’s digital future. It guarantees that digital inclusion will be “a right, not a privilege.”

"This policy is not just about technology – it's about empowering our people. With a trusted digital identity, every Papua New Guinean will be able to access services more efficiently, securely, and with dignity," Tsiamalili Jr. stated. While the new policy doubles down on the use of digital ID to access government services, it also lays out its application in the private sector. This includes access to financial services, such as in KYC and AML checks.

“We are not just catching up-we are setting a new standard for digital governance in the Pacific. This is about building trust, protecting rights, and unlocking opportunities for every citizen,” Tsiamalili Jr. commented.

Zambia, Ethiopia sign digital ID MoU

Elsewhere, the Zambian and Ethiopian governments have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of digital ID systems.

The MoU enables Zambia to leverage Ethiopia’s experience in the digital ID sector to launch its own system, according to local outlets. It was signed by the leaders of Ethiopia’s National ID Programme (NIDP) and SMART Zambia, a government division established a decade ago to spearhead e-government services.

Zambia has been studying Ethiopia’s digital ID system, known as Fayda, for several months now. Earlier this year, it announced plans to implement Fayda locally.

“We are keen to leverage Ethiopia’s success with the Fayda Project to ensure our own digital ID rollout is efficient, secure, and inclusive,” Felix Mutati, the Minister of Science and Technology, revealed in April.

For Zambia, it’s critical to implement solutions that have worked in other African nations as they face similar challenges and opportunities. To this end, it also intends to partner with local startups for localized solutions that target challenges specific to Zambians, such as low internet connectivity.

Some other African countries have opted for global frameworks that have worked in Asia and Europe. Uganda’s digital ID system, for instance, is deployed on MOSIP, the open-source digital ID system developed in India primarily for its Aadhar system, although it has expanded globally in recent years. Others, like Namibia, are working with European partners, with its e-ID borrowing from Estonia’s successful deployment.

To further boost its efforts, Zambia has partnered with the World Bank and the UNHCR to accelerate its digital ID efforts. The latest project— Zambia Refugee and Host Communities Project—is geared towards issuing a digital ID to refugees, allowing them to access government services. The World Bank committed $30 million to the project, which is separate from the $120 million it pledged earlier this year to support Zambia’s digital identity implementation.

Recent data shows that Zambia has over 110,000 forcibly displaced persons.

