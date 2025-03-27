Homepage > News > Business > Philippines names Henry Aguda as new DICT Chief

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed confidence that the country’s digital transformation will accelerate under the leadership of Henry Rhoel Aguda, the newly appointed Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The department is responsible for the Philippines’ development and promotion of information and communications technology agenda, such as using blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) in support of national development.

“Sa pamumuno ni Secretary Aguda, tiwala akong mas mapapabilis ang digital transformation ng bansa. Hangad nating makinabang ang bawat Pilipino sa mga oportunidad ng makabagong teknolohiya (Under the leadership of Secretary Aguda, I am confident that the digital transformation of the country will be fast. We aim that every Filipino will benefit from the opportunities of the latest technology),” Marcos said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Aguda took his oath before Marcos on March 25, replacing Ivan John Uy, who resigned earlier this month.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda took his oath before President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Malacañang. (Source: DICT/Facebook)

Aguda’s extensive experience in digital transformation

Before assuming the DICT role, Aguda held leadership positions in banking, technology, and telecommunications. Most notably, he was the President and CEO of UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of UnionBank. He has also served as a director for various companies, including City Savings Bank, UBX Philippines, Insular Health Care, and BancNet.

His experience extends to government advisory roles as well. Aguda was the Digital Infrastructure Lead at the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), a body established by Marcos to enhance collaboration between the private and public sectors in advancing the country’s digital agenda.

His background also includes positions as chief technology and operations officer and chief transformation officer at UnionBank, as well as chief technology officer at Globe Telecom and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). These roles have equipped him with the expertise needed to lead the government’s push toward a more digitally integrated Philippines.

Vision for the Philippines’ digital future

Aguda is expected to lead efforts to modernize the country’s technological infrastructure and expand digital services to a broader segment of the population. DICT’s mission is to create an efficient and accessible digital government while fostering the growth of ICT-enabled industries and increasing employment opportunities.

Under Aguda’s leadership, DICT will focus on strengthening the country’s cybersecurity, expanding internet connectivity, and ensuring the seamless delivery of government services through digital platforms. With a strong background in digital banking and financial technology, Aguda is also expected to push for innovations in fintech, With a strong background in digital banking and financial technology, Aguda is also expected to push for innovations in fintech, digital payments , and economic inclusion. His leadership will play a key role in ensuring that emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI are integrated into the government’s digital infrastructure.

Digital ID system gains momentum

Before assuming his role as DICT chief, the department led the country to issue 84 million digital IDs, which have been used in over 100 million transactions across the public and private sectors. The digital ID system, designed to be stored on mobile devices, allows Filipinos to access government and private services more efficiently.

According to DICT, the initiative has been a major step toward streamlining services and reducing bureaucracy.

“The digital national ID is more than just an ID—it’s the foundation of a truly digital government. It enables seamless access to services, reduces red tape, and fosters trust between citizens and the government,” DICT Undersecretary David Almirol Jr. told local news outlet GMA News.

The digital ID campaign is a core component of the government’s digitalization roadmap, which also includes the E-Governance Act, a bill currently under discussion in Congress that aims to integrate all government services under a unified digital framework.

One key tool in this initiative is the eGovPH Super App, a centralized platform that provides Filipinos access to a wide range of government services. Almirol emphasized that this is only the beginning, stating, “We are continuously improving and adding more services to enhance the user experience.”

Emerging technologies like blockchain and AI are also being incorporated into the country’s digital infrastructure. In early 2024, the government launched eGovchain, a blockchain-powered system that enhances privacy, security, and transparency in digital transactions.

The push for digital IDs and government digitalization was initially championed by former DICT Secretary Uy, who resigned earlier this month. The Philippines’ efforts have positioned it ahead of other Southeast Asian nations in digital ID adoption, with Vietnam and Thailand issuing over 20 million digital IDs each, Indonesia at 14 million, and Malaysia trailing at 1.4 million.

A digital roadmap for the future

With Aguda now at the helm of DICT, the Philippines is set to build on these digital transformation initiatives. His leadership is expected to drive innovation, improve digital accessibility, and enhance cybersecurity, ultimately positioning the country as a leader in digital governance in the region.

As the government continues its push for digitalization, Aguda’s expertise in private and public sectors will be instrumental in ensuring that digital solutions create tangible benefits for Filipinos nationwide.

Watch: The Philippines is moving toward blockchain-enabled tech