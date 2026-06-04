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The Philippines has secured a $3.4 billion investment commitment from Japanese corporate giants Mitsubishi, MUFG, and KDDI in a deal that cements the country’s ambitions as Southeast Asia’s next major hub for smart cities, digital finance, and AI-driven infrastructure.

On May 27, Ayala Group formalized agreements with Japanese firms Mitsubishi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSBHF) and KDDI Corporation (NASDAQ: KDDIY) at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan—witnessed by Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. During a business roundtable, the Japanese firms pledged to invest $3.4 billion in the Philippines to commit to digital innovation.

“The agreements with Mitsubishi Corporation, MUFG Bank, and KDDI Corporation advance collaboration in intelligent city solutions, digital finance, marketing technology, and AI-driven infrastructure,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

“[The signing ceremony opens] new opportunities for innovation-led growth, financial inclusion, and smarter, more connected communities for Filipinos,” the PCO added.

The PCO pointed out that the partnerships highlight the strong confidence of Japanese investors in the Philippines and strengthen the Southeast Asian country’s role as a “trusted hub for digital innovation, financial technology, and smart urban development.”

The deal also brings together Ayala and its subsidiaries, Globe Telecom Inc. and Mynt—the parent company of GCash, the Philippines’ largest digital wallet—with Mitsubishi, MUFG, and KDDI to create high-impact collaboration for smart cities, digital finance, and data-driven ecosystems.

“Together with our Japanese partners, Ayala, Globe, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), and Mynt are working to build intelligent urban environments and expand GCash’s role as a powerful platform for financial inclusion,” Ayala President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cezar Consing said.

Among the MoU’s agreements is the development of “Intelligent City” initiatives, starting in Makati, a city in Metro Manila and a known business and financial hub. The partnership will also explore data-driven urban platforms that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced telecommunications solutions to improve transportation, retail, and commercial services, as well as energy management and digital city services. The partnership is anticipated to generate approximately PHP 7 billion ($113 million) in revenue. The partnership is anticipated to generate approximately PHP 7 billion ($113 million) in revenue.

A road for a more digital Philippines

The Philippines has been promoting digital transformation through initiatives such as the Paleng-QR program, the eGovPH Super App, wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) plans, and the digital Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

In March, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported on the near passage of House Bill 8468, also known as the eBayad Act. The bill aims to institutionalize the use of digital payment systems among merchants and government services in the country.

If passed, the eBayad Act will require government agencies to utilize digital payments for goods, services, and other government expenditures, including cash assistance, salary payments, allowances, and honoraria for employees across national agencies, government corporations, local government units, state and local colleges and universities, as well as relevant government offices located abroad.

“We are inching closer to mandate digital payments in all government transactions,” House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos of Ilocos Norte said in a statement following the update of the eBayad Act. “People’s time should not be wasted on long lines and back-and-forth transactions. Through the eBayad bill, we are building a government that delivers faster, cleaner, and more convenient transactions for ordinary Filipinos.”

These digitalization plans were part of the initiatives that Bongbong Marcos’s administration has been working on since 2022.

In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos stated that his administration plans to integrate breakthrough technologies such as AI, IoT, and nanotechnology to signal the country’s emergence as a global digital asset and business hub and to improve every aspect of daily Filipino lives.

“Breakthrough technologies in the areas of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, nano technologies, the internet of things, robotics, self-driving electric vehicles, 3D printing, Virtual and Augmented Reality, among others that will radically transform the way business is done,” Marcos said.

Since then, Marcos’s administration has opened the country to various digital innovations. He disclosed that among his top priorities are the E-Governance Act, the Internet Transactions Act, and tax reforms designed to accommodate digital service providers.

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