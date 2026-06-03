Homepage > News > Business > Philippine Blockchain Week 2026 marks shift from Web3 potential to real-world deployment

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MANILA, Philippines — The next phase of the digital economy will not be announced after the fact—it will take shape in real time at Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) 2026.

From June 19 to 21 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, PBW 2026 returns with the theme “Decoded: Deployed.” This year’s event moves beyond theory to showcase how blockchain is already being used to power real systems—from finance and gaming to public infrastructure and digital identity.

If you have ever used a digital wallet, played an online game to earn, or questioned how public funds are tracked, you are already part of this shift. PBW 2026 is where you see where it goes next—and who is building it.

From “Decoded” to “Deployed”

PBW 2026 reflects the country’s transition from understanding blockchain to actively implementing it. What was once experimental is now being deployed—with growing relevance in transparency, accountability, and economic participation.

The event is expected to draw over 15,000 attendees, surpassing last year’s 11,000 participants and marking its largest gathering since its launch in 2022.

“PBW 2026 brings together the energy of a festival with the depth of a world-class conference. We’re creating a full-spectrum experience, where business, culture, and community come together in one space,” said PBW President and Co-Founder Janelle Barretto.

Designed to be the most expansive PBW yet, the event brings together decision-makers, builders, creators, and communities across multiple touchpoints:

Here’s what to expect at PBW 2026:

Philippine Blockchain Leadership Forum

An invitation-only summit co-presented by the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), aligning leaders from government, finance, and global industry to shape policy, accelerate collaboration, and define blockchain’s role alongside AI and cybersecurity.

Alt+Tab Gaming & Music Festival

A high-energy cultural platform connecting blockchain to the next generation through gaming, esports, P-Pop, cosplay, and fandom-driven experiences.

Decoded: Deployed Main Conference

Where global thought leaders present real-world applications of blockchain—from financial inclusion to secure data ownership and beyond.

Innovation Expo

A hands-on look at Web3 in action, featuring fintech platforms, gaming ecosystems, and enterprise solutions already being deployed across the Philippines.

Also featured: Celebrity Bazaar, PBW Fight Night, hackathon, VC–startup matchmaking, after-parties, and curated networking events designed to turn conversations into partnerships.

The Philippines’ young, mobile-first population and deeply embedded gaming culture continue to position it as a key Web3 market. From play-to-earn ecosystems to digital asset platforms and emerging fintech solutions, blockchain is no longer niche—it is becoming part of everyday life.

Blockchain: A New Era of Digital Trust

As the Philippine digital economy accelerates, blockchain is moving from exploration to execution.

From transparency initiatives to policy proposals like the Citizen Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability (CADENA) Act, both industry and government are beginning to operationalize the technology. Programs such as the BCP’s Integrity Chain further reflect this shift—exploring how blockchain can strengthen accountability in real-world settings.

At PBW 2026, this momentum converges—bringing together the people, platforms, and policies shaping what comes next.

“Blockchain is no longer just about potential—it’s about execution,” said BCP Chairman and Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) President, Donald Lim. “What matters now is how we align efforts across industry and government to turn early use cases into systems that deliver real, lasting impact.”

This is not just another industry event—it is where the next wave of partnerships, products, and policies begins. If you are serious about being part of the digital economy, this is where you need to be—not after, but while it is happening.

Since its inception, PBW has evolved into a platform where ideas turn into action. For tickets and more information, visit https://pbw.ph/ or email [email protected]