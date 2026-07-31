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Greece has opened bidding for a massive contract to deliver a new digital identity card and digital government service capabilities, with an estimated worth of over €415.6 million (around $472.8 million).

The contract includes the production of ID cards for both Greek police and citizens as part of a new Integrated Information System for Security Documents (OPSEA), according to a tender notice published July 23.

“The project includes the supply and installation of equipment for the creation of a national electronic authentication system for citizens,” read the notice. “In addition, it includes the creation of a central interoperability hub for citizen authentication services (Citizen Identity Hub) and the infrastructure for providing approved electronic signature certificates to Greek citizens.”

Overall, Greece wants the project to cover the entire production and issuance cycle for security forms, including the collection of supporting documents and biometric data, the management of applications and data, the personalization of security documents, and the quality control of personalized documents.

According to the tender notice, the Greek government estimates the value of producing and running the project at €515,403,956 ($586,287,462), including VAT, and €415,648,352 ($472,812,469) excluding VAT.

The notice also requires the system to be delivered within 18 months, and within three years of the completion of the main project Greece wants 6.42 million ID1-type documents (ID cards) and 1.05 million ID3-type documents (passport booklets) produced, followed by 32.58 million ID1 documents and 7.15 million ID3 documents within the next seven years.

The chosen bidder will also be required to provide operations and maintenance for a period of ten years after delivery, including on-site support, telecommunications services, and the supply and personalization of security forms.

The ultimate aim of the substantial tender is to create a digital ID system “compliant with the highest security standards and compatible with the European Regulation (eIDAS 2.0) and the European Digital Identity Regulation, which will offer an advanced set of authentication services,” read the notice.

EU digital identity

The European Union’s eIDAS regulation facilitates secure cross-border transactions by establishing a framework for electronic identification, electronic signatures, and trust services across the EU’s 27 Member States. It was adopted in July 2014, entered into force in September 2014, and largely applied from July 1, 2016.

However, due to inefficiencies and various “technical problems” with the voluntary eIDAS system, the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Regulation, amended in 2024, required Member States to provide EU Digital Identity Wallets by the end of 2026. Use of the EUDI Wallet is voluntary for citizens and residents, but Member States must offer it.

Hence, Greece is expanding and modernizing its identity infrastructure to support the requirements of the European Digital Identity Wallet and eIDAS 2.0.

The deadline for those wanting to bid to deliver Greece’s new system is September 10, 2026.

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