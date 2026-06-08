Homepage > News > Business > Philippine Blockchain Week 2026 expands into creator culture, fandoms, and live entertainment

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – As influence increasingly transforms from a metric to a full-blown movement, this year’s edition of Philippine Blockchain Week is highlighting the growing impact of creator culture through a series of immersive entertainment and community-driven experiences that offer a preview of ViralPH, a global content creator and culture summit slated for the second quarter of 2027.

To be held from June 20 to 21 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Philippine Blockchain Week 2026 will feature a dynamic lineup of creator-driven experiences, live entertainment, immersive community activations, and fan-focused engagements that bring together the worlds of internet culture, technology, entertainment, and digital communities in one massive celebration.

Entertainment and fan experiences

Attendees can look forward to meet-and-greets with international and local personalities, giving fans rare opportunities to interact with some of today’s most recognizable creators, influencers, entertainers, and online personalities through live appearances, photo opportunities, and interactive fan sessions.

One of the event’s biggest attractions will be the Celebrity Bazaar, a high-energy marketplace showcasing creator-led brands, exclusive merchandise, collectibles, fashion pieces, beauty products, and lifestyle items from celebrities, influencers, and digital entrepreneurs — transforming the convention floor into a creator-powered shopping and discovery experience.

Adding another layer of entertainment to the weekend are interactive dating and matchmaking segments hosted live on-ground by internationally certified matchmaker and relationship coach Vanessa Antonio. These segments combine audience participation, social interaction, humor, and reality-style entertainment, resulting in a one-of-a-kind immersive convention experience.

Capping off the festivities are live performances from rising P-pop acts, including KAIA and 1st One, bringing world-class music, choreography, and fan-driven entertainment to the Philippine Blockchain Week stage in a celebration of Filipino pop culture and digital fandoms.

The stage is set! Get ready for electrifying performances from P-Pop girl group KAIA, singer-songwriter DONNA, and P-Pop boy group 1stONE!

According to Philippine Blockchain Week lead convenor and co-founder Janelle Barretto, this year’s programming reflects the growing convergence of technology, entertainment, and creator-led communities.

“We’re seeing creator culture evolve into a major force that shapes entertainment, commerce, communities, and digital engagement,” she said. “Philippine Blockchain Week is creating experiences that bring these worlds together in a more immersive and interactive way.”

Global speakers and influencers

The event also brings together a roster of globally celebrated speakers and personalities who embody the intersection of culture, creativity, and digital influence.

Global motivational speaker, content creator, and entrepreneur Nick Santonastasso will take the stage to share his story of mindset transformation and resilience, a message that resonates deeply in the age of the creator economy.

Nick has a rare congenital condition called Hanhart syndrome, which has left him without legs, with only one arm, and only one finger on his hand. Despite these limitations, he has grown into an inspirational force, training more than a million people worldwide on life and business psychology.

Aside from Nick, the United Arab Emirates’ leading automotive influencer, Car Expert, will speak about the power of communities built around passion — from lifestyle and mobility, to the enthusiast cultures that have found their home in the digital world.

Representing the best of Filipino digital culture, content creators Donna and James Afante will showcase the brand of storytelling that has made the Philippines one of the most vibrant creator communities in the world.

US-certified matchmaker and Coach Vanessa Antonio, the heart behind Let’s Connect! — guiding singles toward meaningful connections one match at a time.

Other major attractions happening throughout Philippine Blockchain Week 2026 are Future of Trust, a leadership forum on technology and governance; ALT+TAB Festival, a youth-driven gaming and pop culture event; and PBW Fight Night, where blockchain culture meets live sports entertainment.

With thousands of attendees expected from across the creator economy, entertainment, technology, lifestyle, and Web3 sectors, Philippine Blockchain Week 2026 continues to expand beyond a traditional conference into a broader platform for culture, community, and innovation.

Philippine Blockchain Week co-founder Chezka Gonzales believes that the Philippines sits at a rare crossroads, one where creativity, technology, and community naturally meet and thrive.

“Filipino creators continue to make their mark globally – building communities and shaping culture across industries. That’s what makes the Philippines the perfect home for a summit celebrating creativity, innovation, and collaboration,” she said.

Leading the charge: Janelle Barretto, Donald Lim, and Chezka Gonzales gearing for the PBW 2026, signaling a big year ahead for blockchain and innovation in the Philippines.

Partners and supporters

Philippine Blockchain Week 2026 is made possible through the strategic support of our sponsors and partners: Vaulnox International, BiGod Token, Creatachain, Smashpay Inc., San Miguel Beer, Orca, Meteorun, O2 Ramp, Universe Pro, Comm&Sense PR, DvCode Technologies, Inc., KMC Solutions, NSpire, The Executive Centre, Naheal, Lumina Events, and many more.

We also acknowledge our local and international media partners: CignalTV, BrandPR, DOOH.ph, Negosentro Media, House of Yugen, SEO Hacker, Crypto OG, Etherscan, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer.net, Inquirer Business, Sigma AIBC, Net25, The Manila Times, Boost Gio, CryptoEvents, CryptoNewsZ, Kwen2Co, Times of Blockchain

For partnership, sponsorship, media, and participation inquiries, contact the Philippine Blockchain Week organizing team at [email protected], https://pbw.ph