OpenAI and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a letter of intent on Monday for a “landmark strategic partnership” to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems for OpenAI’s next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Nvidia said it also intends to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as the new systems are deployed.

The two United States-based giants of the AI space said in their joint press release that they would be working together to “co-optimize” their roadmaps for OpenAI’s model and infrastructure software and Nvidia’s hardware and software.

Per the new deal, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and one of leading names in the generative AI space, will work with Nvidia, the world’s leading manufacturer of AI chips, as a preferred strategic “compute and networking partner” for its AI factory growth plans. OpenAI said it hopes the agreed deployment of Nvidia systems will contribute to training and running its next generation of models “on the path to deploying superintelligence.”

According to the pair, the new partnership complements the work OpenAI and Nvidia are already doing with a broad network of collaborators, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL), SoftBank, and Stargate partners, focused on building the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure.

“Nvidia and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward — deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.”

This was echoed by Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, who said that “compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with Nvidia to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

The September 22 announcement said that the partnership would help OpenAI advance its mission to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) that “benefits all of humanity,” beginning with OpenAI’s over 700 million weekly active users, including across global enterprises, small businesses and developers.

The first phase is targeted to come online in the second half of 2026 using the Nvidia Vera Rubin platform, and the companies said they will finalize further details of the partnership in the coming weeks.

No standing still in the AI race

OpenAI has been busy in 2025 attempting to cement its position at the head of the AI race, particularly in light of China increasingly flexing its muscles in the area. In April, the In April, the company launched GPT-4.1 as a cheaper, more powerful generative AI model, with better reasoning than its predecessors. This was launched alongside the smaller and more affordable GPT-4.1 Mini and GPT-4.1 Nano, the latter of which the company says is its “smallest, fastest, and cheapest” model to date.

More recently, September saw OpenAI sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greece to expand AI integration in the country, with a particular eye on education and SME utility.

The collaboration, dubbed “OpenAI for Greece,” will see the country pioneer the mainstream use of ChatGPT Edu, a tailor-made version of the AI chatbot for educational institutions. The MoU will back a phased pilot starting in the next academic session to integrate ChatGPT Edu into its educational system.

Later the same month, the company released two open-weight AI models, GPT-OSS-120b and GPT-OSS-20b. Both use a mixture-of-experts architecture, activating only the parameters needed for each query, the result being less computing load, strong reasoning quality, and realistic enterprise deployment.

Now, by partnering with the world’s leading chipmaker in Nvidia, OpenAI has further signaled its intent to remain a leader in the space.

“We’ve been working closely with Nvidia since the early days of OpenAI,” said Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI.

“We’ve utilized their platform to create AI systems that hundreds of millions of people use every day. We’re excited to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute with Nvidia to push back the frontier of intelligence and scale the benefits of this technology to everyone.”

