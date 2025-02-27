Homepage > News > Business > Nigeria targets 75% digitalization of govt services

Nigeria targets at least 75% digitalization of all government services by 2027, the country’s IT development agency has revealed, with blockchain among the technologies it has explored for enhanced efficiency and security.

Nigeria has been on a digitalization journey for the better part of the last decade. Most recently, it renewed a partnership with the World Bank that seeks to issue 180 million digital IDs by 2026. The West African nation has also launched blockchain and AI roadmaps over the past two years.

All these efforts will culminate in a fully digital government for Africa’s most populous nation, says Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Abdullahi revealed this week that the agency is developing a “one-stop-shop digital platform” through which Nigerians can access all government services, from tax payments and licenses to passports and IDs.

Abdullahi said that the Nigerian government had been examining the implementation of digital governance systems in the U.K. and Kenya, and it believes it can transfer some of the technology to its people.

“While such models are not entirely transferable between nations, we can learn from their experiences to develop a framework that works for Nigeria,” he said, as reported by local outlets.

However, NITDA's progress has been hindered by limiting laws, Abdullahi added. He called on legislators to implement policies allowing the agency to "facilitate a smooth and effective digital transformation." "Such laws are critical not only for protecting citizens' data but also for ensuring that the digital infrastructure is resilient and responsive."

While there was no mention of blockchain in NITDA’s latest digitalization push, the agency has been one of the technology’s biggest proponents in Nigeria. It has also been upskilling local developers on blockchain, partnering with the BSV Blockchain Academy to target 95% digital literacy by 2030.

Abdullahi has advocated for better laws to support blockchain adoption and called on other government agencies to embrace the technology. In an interview with CoinGeek, Abdullahi stated that blockchain would allow African countries to leapfrog other regions and supercharge their development.

Elsewhere, the Kenyan government is seeking local digital solutions to the country’s challenges, partnering with the UN to launch 15 innovation hubs to train locals in digital skills. Led by UNESCO, the initiative aims to create new employment in the digital economy, empower the community and drive sustainable development.

“By empowering young people, women, and marginalized communities with the skills and resources to thrive in the digital economy, we are not only bridging the digital divide but also unlocking Kenya’s vast potential for homegrown innovation and entrepreneurship,” stated Stephen Jackson, the UN resident coordinator for Kenya.

The Kenyan government recently launched its first comprehensive digital assets bill and has called for public feedback before it submits it to parliament. Local stakeholders have been voicing their opinions, with most opposed to the high taxes but supportive of the proposed licensing regime.

