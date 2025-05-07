Homepage > News > Business > Namibia pushing to empower women in tech

As the world marked the International Girls in ICT Day, Namibian leaders called for the involvement of more women in the tech industry in a country where gender stereotypes have limited women’s opportunities.

At one event marking the day, industry leaders and government officials noted the need for more diversity in the tech sector.

“This year’s theme, ‘Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation,’ resonates deeply with our collective goal, which is to foster an environment where every girl, regardless of background or circumstance, has the opportunity to thrive in the digital economy,” stated Emilia Nghikembua, the CEO of Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN).

The challenge is not limited to Namibia. Globally, women make up less than a third of the tech industry workforce, and according to one study, it would take 130 years to close this gap at the current rate. Even in some of the world’s largest tech firms, which have departments dedicated to diversity and gender equality, the gap is still significant. At Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), women only make up 37%, 34% and 33% of the workforce, respectively. This number is even lower in leadership positions.

“This disparity is even more pronounced in Namibia, where societal stereotypes and lack of access to opportunities continue to hinder girls’ participation,” Nghikembua noted in her keynote address at the event. She added that there is a dire need for “policies supporting ecosystems and mentorship programs that encourage girls to take their rightful place in the ICT sector.” She added that there is a dire need for “policies supporting ecosystems and mentorship programs that encourage girls to take their rightful place in the ICT sector.”

Namibia’s ICT sector is relatively small compared to its neighbors. In 2020, it generated N$2.7 billion ($146 million) and employed 7,100 individuals, according to one local outlet. However, internet penetration and mobile connectivity have been accelerating rapidly in recent years and now stand at 62% and 110%, respectively.

At the event, Nghikembua urged all tech stakeholders to play their part in demonstrating to young girls that careers in tech are “not only viable, but also vital and rewarding.”

“We want our girls to see themselves not only as consumers of technology but as innovators, creators, and leaders.”

Elsewhere, the African Union recently recognized some of the leading female innovators from across the region using technology to transform the education sector. Some winners included Susannah Farr, whose Gold Youth Development Agency pioneers a peer education model for the youth, and Kenya’s Anne Nyaboke Wakesho, whose eLimu Kenya provides digital education in East Africa.

