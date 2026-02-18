Homepage > News > Business > Morphic Financial Group’s Dutch subsidiary granted MiCA license

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Morphic Financial Group, the London-based holding company of digital asset payments provider Ari10, announced its subsidiary, WEB3 Holding B.V., had joined the growing list of crypto asset service providers (CASPs) granted a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) license to operate across the European Union (EU).

The EU’s landmark MiCA regulation came into effect in December 2024, including a licensing regime requiring CASPs to obtain approval from a National Competent Authority (NCA)—the relevant regulator in an EU country—to operate within the bloc.

Under the regulation’s ‘passporting’ feature, a license issued by any member state’s regulator allows the licensee to operate throughout the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes all 27 member states of the bloc, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

“Being granted a MiCA license is not just an endorsement of our compliance architecture; it is a statement that we are ready to operate at the highest European standards,” said Mateusz Kara, CEO of Morphic Financial Group. “For us, MiCA is not a barrier; it is a passport to scale.”

He added that “approval gives our partners, users and regulators confidence that both Morphic and Ari10 can bridge the future of payments with the trust and governance that the market demands.”

As of December 2025, around 70 firms had already received their MiCA licenses. Among them, major crypto players such as Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Bitpanda, Crypto.com, Trade Republic, Gemini, Kraken, and BitGo were among the first to obtain their licenses. More recently, in January, OKX secured a license in Malta.

Yet, some other big names remain without a license, most notably Binance, which has dallied over concerns about compliance with strict rules on consumer protection, transparency, anti-money laundering (AML) safeguards, and governance requirements.

In January, France’s top financial regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), issued a statement lamenting that almost a third of digital asset companies operating in the country without an EU license have still not told the regulator whether they intend to obtain one. For its part, Binance eventually submitted an application for a MiCA license in January. The application is still pending with Greece’s finance regulator. For its part, Binance eventually submitted an application for a MiCA license in January. The application is still pending with Greece’s finance regulator.

WEB3 Holdings B.V., the Netherlands-based subsidiary of the Morphic Financial Group, received its license from the Dutch Financial Markets Authority (AFM), which also recently awarded MiCA licenses to MoonPay, BitStaete, FinTech ZBD, and Hidden Road.

According to a Monday press release from Morphic, whose ecosystem includes Poland-based fintech company Ari10—which specializes in digital asset payments and transaction processing—the newly awarded WEB3 Holding MiCA license “represents both a recognition of Morphic’s regulatory-first approach and a milestone in its ambition to become Europe’s digital financial services champion.”

Artur Pszczółkowski, co-founder and Board Member of Ari10, added: “Our team has spent months building the substance and governance needed to meet Dutch and EU expectations. This is a landmark for Ari10 as we prepare for further growth, our upcoming UK IPO, and deeper engagement with institutional partners. MiCA provides clarity, and clarity creates confidence.”

This sentiment of embracing ‘deeper engagement’ with regulators and institutional partners is a growing one amongst digital asset market participants—a welcome change from the us-against-them dynamics that defined the early days of digital currency.

Another example of this came earlier this month when BSV Association announced its “formal recognition” under MiCA through its collaboration with U.K.-based digital asset platform Zumo and its work with the MiCA Crypto Alliance.

The announcement was accompanied by a co-authored new white paper aimed at supporting the practical implementation of the MiCA regulation, by setting out how scalable public blockchains can meet supervisory expectations around transparency, traceability, consumer protection, and accountability.

“Regulation is not a barrier to innovation, it is the foundation for trust and long-term growth,” said Ásgeir Oskarsson, Managing Director of BSV Association, in a February 10 press release. “Our work with the MiCA Crypto Alliance focuses on turning regulatory intent into practical standards that enterprises and public institutions can deploy against.”

Watch: How can start-ups retain innovation while abiding by regulations?