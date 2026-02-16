Homepage > News > Business > BSV Association secures MiCA recognition, co-authors white paper to help shape Europe’s crypto regulation

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BSV Association today announced formal recognition under the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework through its collaboration with Zumo and work with the MiCA Crypto Alliance, alongside co-authoring a new white paper aimed at supporting the practical implementation of Europe’s first comprehensive crypto regulation.

Rather than focusing on theory, the initiative centres on execution, providing regulators, enterprises and public sector bodies with clear technical standards and compliance guidance for deploying blockchain within MiCA’s legal framework.

The milestone places BSV among the first public blockchain ecosystems to work directly with policymakers, researchers and market participants to translate MiCA’s requirements into operational infrastructure, ensuring digital assets can be used within clear, enforceable and auditable regulatory boundaries.

The joint white paper sets out how scalable public blockchains can meet supervisory expectations around transparency, traceability, consumer protection and accountability, while giving institutions a blueprint for compliant deployment at scale.

Under MiCA, BSV is classified as ‘other crypto asset (OTH)’, distinct from Asset Referenced Tokens (ARTs) and Electronic Money Tokens (EMTs). It is a decentralised, peer-to-peer digital asset native to the BSV Blockchain, not backed by any issuer or asset and conferring no ownership, dividend or governance rights.

The BSV digital asset is fully fungible, enabling seamless peer-to-peer payments, functioning as a unit of account, and serving as the transaction payment instrument that secures network operations. Together, these core functions underpin a protocol that does not rely on staking, delegated validation, or governance structures, reinforcing its role as neutral public infrastructure and making it well suited for regulated markets and institutional use.

By aligning with MiCA’s requirements and contributing to shared standards, the Association aims to provide businesses and governments with the legal certainty and technical assurance needed to move from pilots to production deployments.

Asgeir Oskarsson, Managing Director of BSV Association, said:

“Regulation is not a barrier to innovation, it is the foundation for trust and long-term growth. Europe has set a clear rulebook with MiCA and the next step is implementation. Our work with the MiCA Crypto Alliance focuses on turning regulatory intent into practical standards that enterprises and public institutions can deploy against.”

Juan Ignacio Ibañez, General Secretary of the MiCA Crypto Alliance, added:

“MiCA’s success depends on credible, technically sound infrastructure that can demonstrate compliance in practice. BSV Association’s engagement shows how public blockchains can operate within regulatory guardrails while delivering transparency and accountability. This collaboration helps bridge the gap between policy and real-world adoption.”

Neshma Emile, Head of GTM & Sustainability Products at Zumo said:

“We believe the future of crypto adoption will be defined by leadership in sustainability, transparency and regulatory trust. Not by box-ticking. By working with forward-thinking organisations like BSV, we’re showing how sustainability and compliance-led design can deliver verifiable, auditable infrastructure that regulators and institutions can rely on. This is how crypto firms turn compliance into a competitive advantage. “

Monty Metzger, CEO of LCX, said:

“Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation provides a landmark framework to bring digital asset markets into accountable, transparent, and institutionally trusted infrastructure. At LCX we’ve structured our regulated exchange and compliance systems to meet the evolving demands of MiCA and Liechtenstein’s TVTG framework, enabling projects to access deep European liquidity within a clear legal guardrail. Collaborating with industry innovators like the BSV Association demonstrates how forward-looking blockchain ecosystems can operationalise MiCA’s principles and bring compliant, scalable digital assets to professional and retail participants alike.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift across Europe towards enterprise grade, compliant blockchain networks that prioritise legal certainty, oversight and measurable outcomes, signalling the market’s transition from experimentation to regulated deployment. About BSV Association

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure and energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain’s value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

About the MiCA Crypto Alliance

The MiCA Crypto Alliance, founded by Exponential Science, was established to accelerate the responsible implementation of the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation. By connecting researchers, policymakers and market participants, the Alliance provides shared standards, data-driven research and public tools that make regulatory compliance practical, verifiable and transparent.

About Zumo

Zumo is the UK-based digital asset platform enabling businesses to launch and scale crypto products with confidence. Combining modular, API-first infrastructure with deep expertise, Zumo is the trusted partner for crypto firms, fintechs and financial institutions entering and operating in the UK market. Zumo is recognised for its sustainability-led approach and its contribution to industry guidance on decarbonisation and digital asset sustainability. A pioneer of sustainability in crypto, Zumo enables firms to demonstrate ESG leadership while addressing evolving regulatory and reporting expectations. Zumo is a trading name of Zumo Financial Services Limited (FCA reference 901033) and Zumo Technology Limited. ZUMO is a registered trademark of Blockstar Holdings Limited (EU TM Reg No. 17996331). Find out more at zumo.tech

About LCX

LCX (Liberty Crypto Exchange) is a regulated digital asset exchange and blockchain ecosystem headquartered in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. Founded in 2018, LCX is regulated by the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein as a Trusted Technology Service Provider and operates under Liechtenstein’s Token and Trusted Technology Service Provider Act (TVTG) with multiple regulatory registrations. LCX is also progressing through EU Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licensing to support compliant asset trading and token issuance across Europe. The LCX platform offers secure spot trading, fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto markets, tokenisation services, regulated token sales, custody, price oracles, and advanced trading tools, all designed to bridge traditional financial markets with digital asset innovation. Through a compliance-first approach and institutional-grade infrastructure, LCX empowers projects and users to engage with digital assets under clear, enforceable regulatory standards.