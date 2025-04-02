Homepage > News > Business > MNEE on 1SAT launches WhatsOnChain plugin for simplified blockchain transactions

London, United Kingdom, April 2, 2025 – MNEE on 1SAT is excited to announce the launch of its WhatsOnChain MNEE plugin, designed to make viewing MNEE blockchain transactions more accessible and easier to navigate.

WhatsOnChain is a leading blockchain explorer providing a clear, accessible view of blockchain transactions. With MNEE now live on 1Sat Ordinals, the plugin is an essential tool for users who need a simple way to view and confirm MNEE transactions. Raw blockchain data can be complex and difficult to interpret, especially for those who are not tech-savvy—making this new plugin a valuable resource.

The WhatsOnChain plugin translates technical blockchain data into an easy-to-read format, making it simple for businesses and users to view MNEE transactions on 1Sat Ordinals. Users can track payment histories, monitor wallet balances, audit blockchain activity for transparency and compliance, and resolve customer support issues quickly. With just a transaction hash, users can now instantly verify MNEE transactions and access detailed insights.

"Partnering with WhatsOnChain allows us to provide a seamless way for anyone to explore and verify MNEE transactions on the blockchain," said Harbind Likhari, Executive Director at MNEE. "This partnership is pivotal in making stablecoin infrastructure more transparent, accessible, and user-friendly. We're thrilled to offer enhanced visibility for MNEE on 1Sat Ordinals." The WhatsOnChain team added, "WhatsOnChain is committed to bringing transparency and accessibility to MNEE 1Sat Ordinals. This integration enables users to view MNEE (1Sat Ordinals) transactions in a simple, easy-to-understand format. We're proud to support the infrastructure that powers the next generation of digital assets."

The WhatsOnChain plugin is at the heart of MNEE’s mission to provide open, secure financial infrastructure. It ensures that blockchain activity is transparent, verifiable, and easy to understand, helping to drive the adoption of MNEE’s cutting-edge financial technology.

To use the new MNEE plugin, users can simply paste their transaction hash into WhatsOnChain, click on the MNEE icon, and instantly view transaction details in a clear, user-friendly format.

About MNEE

MNEE is a pioneering fintech company focused on revolutionizing global payments. As the issuer of the MNEE stablecoin, MNEE combines the power of the 1Sat Ordinals protocol and Ethereum blockchains to deliver an instant, low-cost, and scalable digital payment solution. Each MNEE token is fully collateralized by US Treasury bills and USD cash, ensuring regulatory compliance and security. MNEE’s commitment to building the future of money focuses on delivering secure, efficient, and affordable payment solutions across a wide range of industries and platforms.