A new era of cooperation to drive industrial upgrading and smart city deployment across the Belt and Road.

Matrix AI Network, a leader in decentralized artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with the Western China Research and Development Promotion Association. The Association is dedicated to the regional development and industrial upgrading of Western China. It serves as a vital bridge for cross-border cooperation, coordination, and capacity building for cities and industries along the Belt and Road.

The agreement reflects a shared objective: advancing digitalisation, intelligent systems, and industrial upgrading across western China and Belt and Road partner regions. The Western China Research and Development Promotion Association has long focused on regional development, cross-border cooperation, and capacity building for cities and industries along the Belt and Road. Through this partnership, Matrix will deepen its participation in related initiatives and gain access to broader coordination and cooperation channels.

According to the agreement, both parties intend to build sustained cooperation in areas including intelligent industry deployment, smart city systems, digital economy development, and international collaboration mechanisms. Matrix will contribute its experience in artificial intelligence infrastructure, blockchain-based data systems, and technical architecture, with an emphasis on deployable solutions and standards that can be adapted across different regions.

A key focus of the cooperation is the creation of replicable intelligent development models. Rather than pursuing one-off pilot projects, the two sides aim to establish frameworks that can be extended to multiple cities and industrial zones, supporting sectors such as energy, manufacturing, transportation, finance, and agriculture as they undergo intelligent transformation.

“Matrix’s involvement in Belt and Road initiatives is not new, but this agreement represents a significant evolution in our strategy,” said Owen Tao, CEO of Matrix AI Network. “By aligning our technical architecture with the Association’s regional expertise, we are moving beyond one-off pilots to create sustainable, replicable models for the digital economy.”

A central pillar of this agreement is the enhancement of digital governance. Both parties recognize that robust data infrastructure and system interoperability are essential for modernizing public services. Through this cooperation, Matrix will contribute its experience in AI-driven technical architecture to build more resilient and transparent systems for regional governance.

