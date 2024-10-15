Homepage > News > Interviews > Mario Davis: The ‘Catoshi Series’ brings Bitcoin to life

The world of blockchain technology is considered highly technical, and children are rarely considered or catered to. Mario Davis is out to change this, and with his Catoshi series of children’s books, he’s introducing Bitcoin to a younger audience without all the complexities.

As a children’s book author, Davis stood out at the London Blockchain Conference, which brought together tech visionaries, regulators, investors, and Bitcoin enthusiasts. But speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, he revealed that while his books are geared towards light humor and essential life lessons for kids, they also have a blockchain angle.

One of the lead characters in Davis’s books is Catoshi Nakameowto, “the greatest business cat in the world who’s all about blockchain technology.” Nakameowto created the world’s first “purr-to-purr electronic catnip system.”

While it does not delve into the intricacies of blockchain, it gives its young audience a broad view of the revolutionary technology. It hopes to spark curiosity in their young minds about the future of the technology.

Author Staffan Nordstrand was also at the conference. Unlike Davis, Nordstrand’s books focus on the financial industry and are more closely aligned with the blockchain world. His latest book, “Scammers,” examines fraud in the financial world, especially in stock exchanges and banks.

While researching for his book, Nordstrand says he unearthed corrupt dealings and money laundering at some of the world’s big banks. A lot of the deals involved Russian oligarchs who have had to explore underhand techniques to move their money following crippling sanctions owing to its conflict with Ukraine.

Nordstrand may have fit in better than Davis at the tech conference, but he acknowledged that it’s not his usual audience.

“It’s very unusual because I usually go to book fairs, and so, this is something else, but it became very good. In the first three hours, I think I sold more than 50 books,” Nordstrand said.

