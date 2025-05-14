Homepage > News > Business > Maldives makes bold blockchain bid; Shanghai sets up center

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Maldives is keen on ditching its dependency on tourism and warmly embracing blockchain technology to diversify its economy and offset the national debt.

The South Asian country recently inked a deal with Dubai-based MBS Global Investments to build an $8.8 billion blockchain hub in the region. The deal will see the Dubai-based family office provide the funding to establish the blockchain and digital asset hub.

MBS Global Investments has significant financial resources and an extensive network to support the deal, with over $45 billion in assets under management (AUM).

A closer look at the details reveals a five-year timeline for constructing the Web3 hub for the Maldives. Christened the International Financial Center, the hub will be built in the capital, Malé, occupying an impressive 830,000 square meters.

The Maldives is eyeing a long list of benefits of the incoming blockchain hub, seeing its construction as a real chance to diversify its local economy beyond tourism.

With revenues from commercial fishing and foreign grants dwindling, the Maldives is turning to digitalization to inject capital into its local economy. The hub will employ up to 16,000 residents, up to 4% of the local population, with the potential for ripple effects.

Apart from the mass employment opportunities, the Maldives targets a spike in foreign direct investment tied to the incoming Web3 hub. Designed to operate as a financial free-trade zone, the country is developing strategies to attract international digital asset service providers to establish operations at the new hub.

The government of Maldives will offer low taxes, seamless registration and licenses, and a raft of incentives to attract global service providers. Upon completion, the hub expects revenues of over $1 billion each year.

Maldives’ total gross domestic product (GDP) is less than $8 billion, making the incoming digital asset hub a key part of its local economy. Already, the country has earmarked the earnings from the hub to offset a chunk of its national debt, which is currently around $8.2 billion.

Maldives’ transition to Web3 and its ambition to be a regional leader won’t come easy. Currently, Maldives has no traction with Web3 apart from a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Estonia to explore the viability of blockchain in public sector services.

Maldives will have to contend with the dominance of Hong Kong and Singapore, the region’s first movers in Web3 and digital assets. Hong Kong has launched blockchain incubators for banks while introducing tax breaks for digital currencies in an attempt to maintain its leading position.

Shanghai positions itself as China’s blockchain hub

Elsewhere, the Chinese city of Shanghai has launched a blockchain evaluation center in its quest to become the regional leader in emerging technologies. The new evaluation center, which will offer a string of services to DLT-based companies in Shanghai and across Mainland China, is a The new evaluation center, which will offer a string of services to DLT-based companies in Shanghai and across Mainland China, is a joint effort between Shanghai’s budding Blockchain Valley and the China Electronics Standardization Institute (CESI), a blockchain accreditation organization.

The first-of-its-kind blockchain hub will provide uniform standards and technical assessments for Web3 service providers in the region. Apart from uniformity, the hub will attract new players to Shanghai’s fledgling digital economy, with the Jing’an region expected to receive a chunk of the new market entrants.

“Jing’an is actively positioning itself as a hub for blockchain innovation,” said a government official. “The center will strengthen the local ecosystem and support high-quality economic growth.”

The Web3 firms have numerous incentives to turn to Shanghai as the new hub for their operations. The region is primarily home to Blockchain Valley, which accommodates nearly 150 blockchain companies within a 120,000-square-meter facility.

Furthermore, the presence of government-backed blockchain institutions will rope in new market participants. Shanghai is stacked in this department with the Shanghai Blockchain Association, the Blockchain Technology Research Institute, and the Shanghai Institute for Digital Governance operating from the cluster.

In 2023, Shanghai unveiled a two-year plan for blockchain development via a three-pronged strategy. Heavy capital injection and a clear plan have put the region on the map, with several real-world blockchain applications recording mainstream adoption.

The blockchain-based smart parking system, merged with Shanghai’s mobile app for public services, garnered stellar results in less than one year of operation.

Shanghai is moving toward a robust digital transformation, tapping blockchain and other emerging technologies to lead the charge. A sizable investment in the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is expected to bring the tourism and cultural sectors up to speed.

On the other hand, the region is warming up to a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to keep pace with the rapid changes in the financial sector. Keen on collaboration, Shanghai has expanded its blockchain initiatives to Hong Kong and Singapore to achieve an even pace of innovation in the region.

Watch: Utilizing blockchain tech for data integrity