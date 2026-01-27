Homepage > News > Business > Load up ‘Teragun’ and help break BSV’s transaction records

Shots fired! Interactive stress-test applet “Teragun” is aiming to beat all BSV blockchain‘s transaction records. This time, anyone can join in by firing the teragun with their own sats—only one cent for 100 “shots.” Each shot is a real transaction, proving again that BSV can scale so easily that it’s possible to do it just for fun.

“We wanted to make stress-testing BSV accessible to anyone, no technical knowledge required. The name’s a nod to Teranode,” said John Calhoun, who built the Teragun with his brother, Matt.

Looking at past records, the highest number of transactions in a single day on the BSV network is 152 million, at the start of May 2025. That was likely due to another stress-test by Bitails, and previous records have been set similarly by Rekord IoT in August 2023 and mintBlue in March of the same year. There’s also a chance to set a new record for the highest number of transactions in a single block (the current holder is 7,126,502 in block #804142, also from Rekord IoT’s tests).

Satisfying!

“Teragun is a gamified BSV throughput tester, users ‘fire’ a laser gun to generate real BSV transactions in real-time,” Calhoun added. “Pay pennies via micropayment, watch 100-2500 transactions hit the chain with a satisfying UI.”

“Satisfying” is probably the best word to describe it. Apart from attempting to get your ID listed on the leaderboard for most shots fired (i.e., transactions), the best thing about Teragun is definitely the pew-pew sound of loading up the weapon and letting it rip at those mining nodes. The sound itself is satisfying, but what’s even more so is the knowledge that each one of those pews is a real, on-chain transaction. It’s as valid and immutable as any other.”

We have been LIVE for an hour and have sustained 20–30 tx/second on $BSV.



We have already seen a block with 25,000 txs in it and have surpassed over 100,000 txs total. pic.twitter.com/vC61fy0THV — Teragun (@TeragunApp) January 27, 2026

We tried it out by connecting our (BRC-100) Metanet Client wallet from Babbage. You might have to flick between the apps a couple of times to approve the transaction and spend it before the shooting actually starts (in case you’re wondering why your Teragun loads but isn’t doing anything yet).

100 shots fired, it cost us $0.01, so that’s 1/100 of a cent per tx. Even if you don’t want to get on the leaderboard, it’s worth a cent for a few seconds of amusement and the feeling that you’re actually doing something that helps make the network more robust. At the time of writing, John Calhoun himself was king of the leaderboard with 74,300 transactions, but GameTight_510 was coming in second at 50,600, and NasdaqNancy wore the bronze medal with 33,468. A status bar at the top of the board shows you what you’ll need to fire off to advance.

Teragun isn’t a temporary test; the plan is to leave it online indefinitely, so there’s plenty of time to make your mark.

Soldiers fire your cannons, Teragun is LIVE! https://t.co/iAxlWgwCtR — Teragun (@TeragunApp) January 27, 2026

Teragun is built 100% on Cloudflare Workers, with recursive self-invocation (one worker spawns 50 children). It uses the new modern tooling for BSV, like: BEEF format, ARC API, BRC-42 auth, BRC-29 payments, and BRC-100.

Using BEEF transactions fixes the low unconfirmed transaction limits that may have caused problems with a testing app like this in the past, Calhoun said.

Deploying throughput testers and running stress-tests on the BSV blockchain always prompts the inevitable cries that its scaling is the result of “transaction spamming.” So we need to reiterate: whether it’s “spam” or not, each transaction is validated and recorded the same way. 1,000 “spam” transactions today could just as easily be a thousand vital business records, social media posts, access keys, government services, or… anything.

The point to remember here is that the blockchain doesn’t care. A transaction is a transaction, whether you personally consider it a worthy use of resources or not. And stress-testing is the best demonstration of BSV’s capabilities. Right now it’s fun, but in reality it’s very serious business.

