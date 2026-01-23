Homepage > News > Business > Kenya’s M-Pesa eyes blockchain integration

Kenya’s mobile money platform M-Pesa is exploring blockchain integration in an initiative backed by the UAE’s royal family.

According to a report by Semafor, M-Pesa is collaborating with the ADI Foundation to explore how blockchain can enhance its extensive network of mobile money services.

The ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based organization behind the development of ADI Chain, a blockchain network targeting institutions such as governments and sovereign entities. The foundation was founded by Sirius International Holding, the digital arm of IHC, one of the UAE’s largest conglomerates. Chaired by the president’s brother and majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family, IHC has over $500 billion in assets under management.

ADI Foundation and M-Pesa recently signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the integration of ADI Chain into the mobile money network, Semafor reports, citing Huy Nguyen Trieu, a council member at the foundation. Trieu says the partnership will seek to target new users outside Kenya, where M-Pesa has limited reach.

“M-Pesa has been amazing in terms of financial inclusion. Our view is that we can push it further again by providing the right digital infrastructure, both for individuals and SMEs,” he told the outlet in an interview.

M-Pesa has over 60 million users across eight countries in East and Central Africa. Its home market of Kenya accounts for the majority of its users; the service is now used by over 90% of Kenyan homes, and in 2025, processed KSh. 38.29 trillion ($292 billion). The service has been hailed as a model for financial inclusion in developing countries, with Kenya’s rate now at 85%.

“We are excited to partner with ADI Foundation to tap into their expertise around new technologies and how these can transform financial services,” commented M-Pesa Africa CEO Sitoyo Lopokoiyit.

The two parties have not revealed what role blockchain will play. However, Trieu hinted at the integration of stablecoins into the mobile money ecosystem. ADI Chain is set to launch its stablecoin this month, following the rollout of its native ADI token in December.

Stablecoin adoption in Kenya has increased significantly in recent years as Kenyans seek alternatives to the expensive and slow cross-border payment systems. On-chain data reveals that thousands of Kenyan traders now pay for imports from Asian markets with stablecoins, which settle instantly and at low fees.

Trieu believes that the foundation’s blockchain infrastructure will provide “the building blocks to accelerate digital transformation” for M-Pesa users.

