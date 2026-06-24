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“Tokenized assets” is one of those blockchain-related phrases that’s been thrown around digital currency circles for over 10 years, but now it’s hitting mainstream. Institutional adoption of tokenized assets started to pick up steam in the early 2020s, with pilots and product launches, and live products have been taking shape from last year into the present day.

We have finally moved from experimentation to infrastructure with tokenized assets, and the United Kingdom is at the center of it all. This is why I think the timing is perfect for the London Blockchain Institutional Tokenisation Summit in partnership with DLA Piper, taking place in London on July 7.

After chatting with the organizers of the summit, it’s clear that real-world assets (RWAs) and broader institutional tokenization are an area of significant growth in the digital asset space. At the time of writing, RWA.xyz reported that the global distributed asset values are around $33.58 billion, up from $22 billion at the beginning of this year.

The U.K. is regarded as one of the leading regions embracing this technology, hence the decision to hold the summit in London. As cited in a news release published on the BoE website, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Bank of England (BoE) have already set out their shared vision for tokenization in U.K. wholesale markets. Through the Digital Securities Sandbox, these two entities are working with 16 firms on the live issuance and settlement of tokenized assets.

To complement the leadership in tokenized assets in the U.K., the London Blockchain Institutional Tokenisation Summit will bring together professionals from across the market, including market makers, banks, asset managers, and infrastructure providers. The goal is to educate delegates on where tokenized assets are creating value, how to unlock liquidity, and to examine legal, operational, and custody frameworks.

“Our event interrogates the how and the why instead of focusing on the ‘Trillion Dollar Opportunity’ and other fantastically large figures which get thrown about,” Oliver Lessiter, the London Blockchain Conference‘s senior content and conference producer, shared with CoinGeek.

The five main themes to be covered during the summit include tokenized funds and the shift beyond cosmetic digital wrappers, digital gold and other tokenized products seeking institutional liquidity, tokenized bonds and derivatives in real trading and post-trade workflows, legal certainty, ownership models, and settlement finality on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and cross-border models linking U.K., EU, and U.S. market infrastructure.

Delegates can expect to hear from big names such as Oya Celiktemur of Ondo Finance, Juan David Mendieta Villegas of Keyrock, Sebastien Guglietta of Laser Digital, Theo Golden of Baillie Gifford, Myles Harrison of AMINA Bank, James Pollock of Digital Asset, and many more.

Speaker Steve Wyman of Mole Advisory, also a speaker at NEXT Valletta, the previous event I attended for CoinGeek, has a deep background in finance and is an evangelist for the growth of RWA tokenization in global finance.

“Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is fast becoming the focus for every major financial market institution. We’re through the theory and into the execution phase, as such, the design and implementation of this new architecture is at the forefront for how investment solutions will be delivered for a more efficient, more liquid, and ultimately more programmable financial system,” he said.

In addition to networking with experts like Wyman, delegates can expect to meet professionals from Apollo Asset Management, BlackRock, BNY, CoinDesk, CoinShares, Galaxy Digital, HSBC, LSEG, NYSE, B2C2, State Street, Re7 Capital, G-20 Strategies, Wintermute, and more. CoinGeek will also be in attendance, sharing insights from the event and interviews with key speakers and delegates.

CoinGeek readers can claim a 50% discount on their ticket by registering at this link or by using the coupon code “COINGEEK50.” For the complete schedule with sessions, speakers, and logistics, please visit the London Blockchain Summit’s website. We can’t wait to see you there!

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