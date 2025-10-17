Homepage > News > Business > Japan, Vietnam deepen ties; Morocco advances airport innovation

Vietnam and Japan are set to extend the scope of their collaboration with emerging technologies, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.

The plans follow a high-level visit by Vietnamese Science and Technology Minister Nguyen Manh Hung to Japan in early October. Leading a strong delegation from Vietnam, Hung met with Japan’s State Minister of Internal Affairs and Communication, Adachi Masashi, to explore key areas of focus.

Hung disclosed that Vietnam is particularly interested in investing in AI infrastructure for improved digital transformation, adding that the government is also increasing the size of its bets for the mobile infrastructure sector, dubbing it a major pillar of the country’s digitalization.

In his submission, Masashi noted that the Japanese government is willing to provide key support for Vietnam’s push into AI and mobile infrastructure technology. While the report did not mention financial support, Masashi confirmed that Japan would offer technical backing to Vietnam.

The Japanese official added that Japan will provide a joint platform for citizens of both parties to share experiences in IT management while removing impediments to cross-border trade.

After the meeting, Hung and the Vietnamese delegation met with the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JSTA), sharing Vietnam’s desire to create a bilateral agreement focused on semiconductor manufacturing.

Once signed, Vietnam will send researchers to Japan to work on joint semiconductor research initiatives. Furthermore, Hung advocated for a push into advanced packaging for semiconductors with both sides potentially co-financing projects in the short and medium term.

JSTA president Kazuhito Hashimoto noted that following Vietnam’s support of the agency’s NEXUS program, a collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is on the cards. Apart from semiconductors, he disclosed that Japan is keen on extending its cooperation to other areas backed by a sizable investment in research and development initiatives.

A frantic push for digitalization

Vietnam is focusing on its digital transformation by leveraging a range of domestic innovations amid efforts to boost international ties. The country has passed several laws to give legal backing to digital assets while mandating municipal and local governments to advance transformation efforts.

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a plan to increase its investment in AI and blockchain, while Da Nang will play host to an international financial center. So far, Vietnam has racked up early wins, logging 12 billion digital payment transactions in the first half of 2025, with its digital ID adoption making keen progress.

Morocco’s future-ready airstrips underway

Elsewhere, Morocco’s National Airports Authority (ONDA) has announced a plan to transform the country’s airfields into “future-ready hubs” with emerging technologies. The The plan will equip airports with the ability to perform optimally while meeting global security standards. To achieve its target, ONDA has revealed a three-phase plan and is seeking a Director of Information Systems, a new role tipped to spearhead its transformation efforts.

Under the plan’s first phase, ONDA will pursue a complete overhaul of its cybersecurity system, integrating a new strategy to prioritize end-to-end protection of critical operations. However, ONDA’s blueprint for this remains undisclosed, but sources said the change will prioritize agility and resilience.

The plan’s second phase involves digitizing airport processes while integrating data and analytics governance. Through this, ONDA noted that information management will match global standards, supporting real-time decision-making and improving efficiency metrics.

The third arm aims to improve customer experiences, using AI to personalize interactions with customers.

ONDA’s long-term goal is to improve Morocco’s airport infrastructure by the end of the decade. The airport authority is keen on wrapping up its digitization efforts ahead of Morocco co-hosting the FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal in 2030.

Aware of the challenges, ONDA has reorganized its leadership structure while receiving a major capital injection of $3.8 billion from the government. A significant portion of the fund has been earmarked toward expanding Tangier, Fez, Agadir, and Marrakech airports, while another will be deployed toward a new international airport in Casablanca.

ONDA has also unveiled a new brand identity for local airports, “Airports of Morocco,” reflecting transparency and cultural heritage.

Aviation takes off with AI, blockchain-powered innovations

A view of the aviation sector indicates a significant overhaul of existing systems with state-of-the-art solutions. Among national carriers, Saudia Airlines has switched to an order-based system to improve customer experiences, while Etihad Airways is leaning on AI to enhance flight safety protocols.

With regulators, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is leading the charge with blockchain for passenger identity management and luggage tracking. Several regulators increasingly embrace digital ID checks in their airports, reflecting a pivot from decades-old systems.

