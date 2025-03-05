Homepage > News > Business > Japan eyes public services modernization

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Japanese authorities have expressed a keen intent to integrate emerging technologies into the nation’s public services, eyeing modernization and efficiency for residents within three years.

According to a report, the country is focused on improving its water supply and sewage systems with next-generation technologies to ensure consumer safety. Administrators prioritize the wholesale integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain.

The government’s stance was disclosed following a digital administrative and fiscal reform panel meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who led the group. Minutes of the panel’s meeting reveal direct instructions for agencies to begin integrating modern technologies in water supply and sewage systems.

The order follows a road collapse incident in the Saitama Prefecture, which was believed to have been triggered by a busted sewage pipe.

Going forward, municipal and local governments are expected to direct relevant agencies to take preliminary steps to integrate the technologies.

Experts say that IoT devices can be used to obtain real-time information on the state of water and sewage systems, while AI will be deployed for predictive maintenance use cases. There are extensive plans to rely on drones to identify water pipes requiring early repairs, while blockchain will be used to maintain a transparent and immutable ledger for systems.

Japan has previously disclosed plans to upgrade its public services with emerging technologies, revealing a five-year blueprint for implementation. The latest directive from the Ishiba-led panel speeds up the timeline, advocating for a three-year deadline for full-scale integration.

Aware of the uphill climb facing agencies, Ishiba disclosed plans to launch a public-private team to set up AI data centers to power the overhaul. Pundits are tipping plans to be formalized as early as June.

Other public services are also expected to embrace AI and blockchain systems in the coming months in line with the country’s digitization blueprint.

The East Asian country has been integrating AI, creating a robust legal regime and an enabling environment for service providers. AI use cases in Japan have extended to transport, retail, corporate, and military use cases with OpenAI setting up shop in the country. For blockchain, the For blockchain, the Japanese government is turning to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to reward high-performing government officials, while villages are leaning on digital collectibles to address aging challenges . Private sector players integrate metaverse and NFTs into their offerings, and gaming and social media platforms are leading the charge.

ADB backs digitization of Uzbekistan’s water systems

Elsewhere, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged a $125 million loan for Uzbekistan, which is earmarked for overhauling the country’s water systems with an eye on emerging technologies.

Dubbed the Climate-Smart Water Management Improvement Project, the funds are expected to be deployed to integrate next-gen technologies into the national water system. A key feature of the project will revolve around bolstering the institutional capacity of service providers in the industry.

National water systems in Uzbekistan are plagued by climate change and inefficiencies, accentuating the need for an overhaul.

The incoming overhaul will prioritize smart water management systems via AI and IoT technology.

“Uzbekistan’s water resources are under acute threat from climate change and inefficient usage,” said Kanokpan Lao-Araya, ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan. “ADB’s project introduces smart water management systems to improve water usage, reduce energy consumption, and increase operational efficiency to lower Uzbekistan’s carbon footprint.”

A cursory look into the project’s details reveals a raft of initiatives for Uzbekistan to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Regional branches of the national water utility providers will begin installing metering and telemetry systems in key system locations.

Buoyed by a capital injection, the utility provider will geo-map existing water infrastructure and update over 4 million connections to homes while cataloging wastewater infrastructure. Some of the funds will be used to upskill the utility provider staff with emerging technology skills.

On the software side of things, the ADB wants to upgrade the financial management software of the water utility provider, improving transparency and operational expenditure.

Leading a crusade across Asia

The ADB has indicated plans to improve digitization metrics across Asia, investing on AI and Web3 projects. In mid-2024, the ADB published a paper confirming its AI objectives across administration, development operations, and administration verticals.

Previous experiments have seen the ADB dabble in blockchain-based green bonds and cross-border band bond settlements. ADB is also lending its expertise in cracking down on digital asset crimes, partnering with national securities regulators and local law enforcement agencies.

Watch: Unpacking Bitcoin sustainability at #LDNBlockchain24