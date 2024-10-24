Homepage > News > Interviews > Jake Jones talks blockchain, AI, IPv6 role in the Metanet

The intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and IPv6 is a game-changer. At the IEEE COINS Conference, BSV Association’s Jake Jones joined CoinGeek to discuss how these technologies can fight fake news and lay the foundation for the Metanet.

Fake news has become a global concern. One study found that 86% of internet users have been duped by fake news, diminishing people’s trust in the media. Major events like the pandemic especially heighten the spread of fake news and misinformation, the upcoming U.S. polls, or the conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Jones, the head of infrastructure at the BSV Association, says blockchain is the solution. With blockchain, any data is timestamped, “and then you can use that for data provenance.” This enables users to track where data came from and ensure that it hasn’t been altered.

“So, that’s how we’re going to take care of the misinformation and the fake news problem that’s going on today,” he told CoinGeek reporter Becky Liggero.

Blockchain is just as critical to AI’s vision. Despite its parabolic rise, AI is still plagued by existential challenges, most related to its collection and usage of data.

One of these challenges is data scrapping, where the developers collect data from sources without their consent. Dozens of lawsuits are ongoing—such as the New York Times’ action against OpenAI—where data owners are suing AI companies for illegally using their data.

Jones says that a blockchain-based incentive system can solve this challenge.

“People need to be able to contribute data and get paid for that data that’s going into the algorithms,” he said.

Blockchain’s data provenance can also solve the black box challenge, where nearly all major AI companies have declined to reveal the data sets they train their algorithms on and how their AI models process data and make decisions. This makes it impossible to question the output or even regulate the sector.

Beyond AI, blockchain and IPv6 are critical to the vision of the Metanet, Jones noted.

“The Metanet relies on P2P interaction. We need to be able to send information directly from one party to another. The only way to do that is if both parties have global IP addresses where they can communicate with each other,” he explained.

