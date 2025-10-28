Homepage > News > Business > Innovative filipino minds drive digital progress during the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Manila, Philippines — The Byte Forward Hackathon 2025 concluded with an inspiring showcase of innovation and collaboration as young Filipino students competed in the Grand Finals held during the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) at the SMX Convention Center.

Organized by Converge ICT Solutions Inc. and Rev21 Labs, under the auspices of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the nationwide hackathon brought together Filipino tech talent from across the country to develop digital solutions that address real-world business challenges. From 200 participants across 5 regional rounds, 15 finalists advanced to the national stage to showcase how Filipino creativity and technology can shape a smarter, more connected future.

“In launching the Hackathon, we wanted to partner with the largest economic force in the country — our SMEs. They drive so much of our economy and we believe that once we connect these businesses to strong digital infrastructure, they’ll have the power to ideate, build, and innovate. Over the last six months, through our partnership with PCCI, we’ve seen this play out. We took real business challenges from SMEs across the country and gave them to students — and the ideas that came back were nothing short of inspiring,” shared Rev 21 CEO Ron Puno.

After intensive rounds of pitching and live demos, Team TECHMEHOW2DOUGIE from De La Salle University Manila emerged as the Grand Winner for their project Caya, an AI-powered inventory assistant that helps small business owners make smarter restocking decisions. When an item runs out of stock, Caya automatically evaluates its profitability, negotiates with suppliers and initiates restocking, or recommends reducing or discontinuing purchases — turning complex business data into clear, actionable insights for entrepreneurs.

“I would really encourage aspiring developers to join hackathons because you learn so much from the experience,” said Christina Sijera, one of the members of the winning team. “There’s no major risk if you don’t win, but there’s so much to gain—opportunities, growth, and learning. Byte Forward stood out for its strong support system, access to tools, and valuable mentoring and networking opportunities.”

“Don’t let fear get in the way,” added teammate Brendan Castillo. “Anyone can think of a great idea, but it’s easy to doubt if it’s really doable or achievable in a short time. You’ll never know until you try.”

Second place went to Team K-MAS from the University of the Philippines – Mindanao, while Team CABUYAO from the University of Cabuyao placed third. Each team presented forward-thinking projects that demonstrated the vast potential of Filipino tech talent to create real impact through technology.

Team K-MAS from the University of the Philippines – Mindanao took home Second Place.

Beyond the competition, the hackathon featured workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities designed to sharpen participants’ skills and connect them with industry professionals. It also served as a platform for collaboration between students, tech experts, and business leaders to turn innovative ideas into impactful solutions.

“The Byte Forward Hackathon reflects our belief that Filipino innovators have the creativity and drive to transform communities through technology. By supporting programs like this, we’re helping bridge digital gaps and empowering the next generation to lead in the country’s digital transformation,” said Converge CEO and 51st PBC&E Chairman, Mr. Dennis Anthony Uy.

Team CABUYAO from the University of Cabuyao placed Third in the competition.

The event was supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, further solidifying the collaborative ecosystem driving digital innovation in the Philippines.

Empowering young developers to build real solutions not only strengthens local businesses but also supports our shared goal of inclusive, technology-driven growth. This kind of collaboration is what truly moves the nation forward,” added Consul Enunina V. Mangio, PCCI President.

The Byte Forward Hackathon is part of Converge SME Solutions’ initiatives to strengthen the country’s tech ecosystem by providing platforms that inspire innovation, encourage collaboration, and develop digital solutions aligned with the government’s digitalization goals.

About the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is a non-stock, non-profit, business organization that is comprised of small, medium, and large enterprises as well as local chambers and industry associations representing various sectors of business, all working together to foster a healthier economy and improve the viability of business in the country. As a proactive catalyst of development, the PCCI promotes and supports the drive for globally competitive Philippine enterprises in partnership with the government, local chambers, and other allied business