India has taken a significant step towards transitioning from a service-based to a product-driven nation by announcing the development of a homegrown web browser compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows. The new browser is designed to enhance digital security, comply with the country’s Data Protection Act, and ensure user data remains in India. This initiative, part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign, aims to create a secure, locally developed browser for Indian users.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said it has launched an ambitious challenge to build this indigenous web browser, advancing the goal of technological self-sufficiency. This forward-thinking project is crucial to establishing a reliable, homegrown web browser tailored to India’s specific needs. The move reflects India’s broader vision of digital independence and self-reliance, shaping the nation’s future in the digital realm.

“We, as a country, have been a great service nation. Now we must become a product nation also,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s minister of electronics and information technology, said in an X post.

“Service nation is a great industry that must continue to grow. But simultaneously, we must now also become a product nation. So whatever you are seeing here today is basically some of the steps in that journey. That journey would involve software products as well as hardware products. Within hardware, analog products and digital products. That’s the thought process with which we are moving,” Vaishnaw added.

This project marks a pivotal moment in India’s push for digital self-reliance, underscoring the country’s commitment to developing innovative, secure digital technologies. Additionally, developing an indigenous browser aligns with the growing focus within India’s information technology sector, which generates more than $282 billion in revenue and is increasingly moving towards creating domestic hardware and software products.

“The old mindset, where only certain government institutions would be developing everything, has to now give in to a new mindset where a much broader partnership—of academia, startups, students, researchers—they all must join together to create new solutions. The solutions have to come from all aspects of our industry, all talented people must join hands together and bring the solutions,” Vaishnaw explained.

The minister said that the development of India’s own web browser marks the first significant step towards the creation of an entire Indian digital stack. With its own certificate trust-store, these indigenous browsers will cater to the needs of Indian users and set a new benchmark for trust-worthy digital interaction.

"Step by step we must build this stack. The entire stack will take a few years. But we must take the steps to make sure that we reach that level," Vaishnaw said. The minister also emphasized the need to accelerate the journey from innovation to large-scale productization, enabling the widespread adoption of homegrown digital solutions and encouraging startups and industries to develop competitive, secure, and scalable technologies contributing to India's self-reliance.

Digital self-reliance is crucial for India for several reasons, ranging from national security and economic growth to data privacy and innovation. As the world becomes more dependent on digital technologies, India’s focus on digital self-reliance offers a pathway to strengthen its technological capabilities and reduce external dependence, thus shaping the nation’s future in the global digital landscape.

At the same time, India’s transition from being a service-based nation to becoming a digital product-driven nation is essential for several key reasons, all of which contribute to the nation’s economic, technological, and geopolitical growth. While India has made significant strides as a hub for global IT services, moving towards creating indigenous digital products—ranging from software and hardware to tech solutions—offers numerous advantages that can propel the country to greater economic growth.

Zoho Corporation wins web browser competition

The world’s fastest-growing major economy launched the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) to initiate a transformative journey in web browsing. Divided into three key stages—Ideation, Prototype, and Productization—the challenge called for the creation of a browser with essential features such as a dedicated trust store with the CCA India root certificate, digital signing within the browser, child-friendly browsing, parental controls, seamless compatibility with all official Indian languages, Web3 support, and advanced browser capabilities.

The government announced the winners of the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge. Zoho Corporation claimed the top spot, with Team PING and Team Ajna securing the first and second runners-up positions, respectively. The initiative is designed to inspire more startups to contribute by creating scalable and secure digital solutions.

The competition received an overwhelming response from startups, industry leaders, and academia, highlighting India’s vast talent and commitment to digital sovereignty. A total of 434 teams registered, beginning a competitive and rigorous process. As the challenge progressed, eight exceptional teams reached the final stage, where an esteemed jury panel assessed their innovations.

