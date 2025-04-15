Homepage > News > Business > India plans digital transformation of postal services

The Department of Posts has launched the “Digital Address Code” initiative to position India at the forefront of digital innovation. The project is designed to create a digital public infrastructure featuring a standardized, geo-coded addressing system nationwide. The goal is to simplify address management and enhance the delivery of both public and private services, thereby introducing “Address as a Service” (AaaS) in India. This initiative aims to streamline and modernize how addresses are used, improving postal service efficiency and accessibility for citizens.

As a key component of this initiative, the Department of Posts (DoP), under the Ministry of Communications, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This partnership aims to design and document the technological framework for the Digital Address Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The collaboration between DoP and FSID at IISc seeks to create a streamlined, efficient, and technology-driven addressing system to enhance public service delivery.

“The Digital Address DPI is a transformative initiative that will be helpful in the socio-economic development of the country,” Harpreet Singh, Member (Operations) of the Department of Posts, said in a statement.

“Partnering with IISc shall ensure a technologically sound, secure, scalable, citizen centric, privacy respecting and future-ready framework that supports India’s growing digital economy and governance needs,” Singh added.

This strategic partnership focuses on establishing the technological foundations and design framework for the Digital Address DPI. The initiative envisions creating a standardized, georeferenced, and interoperable addressing system that will transform how address data is generated, shared, and utilized across the nation. Serving as a core public infrastructure, the digital address system will integrate seamlessly with government, business, and citizen services, enhancing service delivery, improving emergency response, promoting financial inclusion, and supporting urban planning efforts.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Department of Posts in shaping a pioneering digital public infrastructure for digital addressing system for India…We aim to create a resilient and scalable architecture that enhances location intelligence, benefiting both urban and rural communities,” said Inder Gopal, research professor, IISc, & Chairperson, Centre of Data for Public Good (CDPG), FSID.

Postal services worldwide are increasingly adopting new technologies to stay relevant in the digital age, as traditional letter volumes—once the core of their business—continue to decline sharply. To improve efficiency and reduce costs, many postal services have turned to emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). For instance, Brazil’s postal service is actively investigating the potential of blockchain and AI to enhance its operational efficiency and logistics capabilities.

Other initiatives

In a major boost to its e-commerce operations, India’s Department of Posts formed a strategic alliance with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on June 27, 2024, to enhance its e-commerce delivery services in the Northeast Region (NER). In a statement, the Ministry of Communications said that this collaboration ensures that consignments booked in Guwahati—the largest city in northeastern India—are efficiently processed and delivered across all states in the region. The range of products handled includes apparel, household items, mobile accessories, beauty products, books, toys, appliances, and sporting equipment, among others. This partnership represents a significant advancement in the Department’s e-commerce capabilities in the NER, improving product access, strengthening regional connectivity, and leveraging its vast postal network to meet growing demand. The Department of Posts said that it aims to streamline the addressing system across India through the automated allocation of DIGIPIN—an open-source national-level addressing grid–leveraging SVAMITVA The Department of Posts said that it aims to streamline the addressing system across India through the automated allocation of DIGIPIN—an open-source national-level addressing grid–leveraging SVAMITVA data and other open-source Geographic Information System (GIS) data. The beta version of DIGIPIN was officially launched on July 19, 2024, marking a significant milestone in developing this advanced system. The Department has formed crucial partnerships to strengthen and advance this initiative, including an MoU with the National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO) and the National Institute of Urban Affairs. These collaborations will further enhance the scope and efficiency of the project.

These collaborations aim to harness cutting-edge technologies and specialized knowledge to create accurate mapping and addressing solutions, aiming to transform service delivery nationwide. The grid-based system developed through these efforts is expected to become a cornerstone of geospatial governance, driving improvements in the delivery of public services, enabling quicker emergency responses, and significantly enhancing logistics efficiency. This innovation will likely lay the foundation for a more streamlined and effective system across multiple sectors.

International endeavors

In June 2024, India hosted the Indo-Africa Postal Leaders Meet, which took place from April 21 to 25. The event brought together more than 50 high-ranking delegates from 22 African nations and representatives from the Universal Postal Union. This gathering showcased India’s effective postal service model and emphasized the vital role of postal networks in fostering financial inclusion and enhancing capacity building. Additionally, the meeting paved the way for increased cooperation in postal technology and service delivery, particularly through the South-South and Triangular Cooperation framework.

During the Asia Pacific Postal Union Executive Council meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on August 17, 2024, India Post and Thailand Post formalized a significant agreement by signing a commercial document to establish a competitive bilateral Tracked Packet service between the two nations. This agreement marks a key milestone in fostering the growth of cross-border e-commerce exports, enhancing the efficiency of postal services between India and Thailand.

The Department of Posts, under the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) initiative, has onboarded more than 3,400 new exporters to support rural and small-scale exporters. This program, closely aligned with the ‘One District—One Product’ initiative, has provided exporters with services such as market information, documentation support, and paperless customs clearance. In doing so, the DNK has empowered micro-entrepreneurs, artisans, and small businesses to access global markets easily through postal channels.

