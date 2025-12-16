Homepage > News > Business > Hut 8 shares drop as BTC weakness, spinoff issues pile up

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT), one of the bigger names in North American BTC mining, took a serious hit on December 12, with shares falling around 12% to close near $41. The drop wiped out most of the gains the stock had built up over the year and highlighted how tied the company still is to the price of BTC, even with efforts to branch out.

The day started rough for the whole sector. BTC slid anew, trading under $90,000 after some weak economic numbers came out and money kept flowing into hot AI stocks. When BTC falls like that, miners get hurt fast because their main product (newly mined coins) are suddenly worth less. Hut 8 holds thousands of BTC on its balance sheet, so the value of those holdings shrinks right along with the price.

On top of that, the company’s recent spinoff, American Bitcoin Corp (NASDAQ: ABTC), has turned into a real drag. ABTC was supposed to separate out some Texas assets and give Hut 8 shareholders a piece of a new, politically connected pure-play miner. At first, it looked smart. But ABTC shares have crashed more than 85% from their early highs, and since Hut 8 still owns a big chunk, that loss flows straight back to the parent company.

Investors seem fed up. Trading volume jumped as people headed for the exits. Short sellers added pressure, betting the slide wasn’t over. Technical charts broke down, too, with the stock falling below key support levels that traders watch.

Hut 8 isn’t standing still. They’ve got operations spread across Canada and the U.S., running about 15 EH/s of hash rate with pretty efficient machines. Power costs are low, thanks to hydro deals up north. More importantly, they’re not just mining anymore. The company has been building data center hosting solutions, including those for AI and high-performance computing work. That side of the business generates steadier income with better margins than pure mining.

Management keeps pointing to those strengths. Recent quarterly numbers showed revenue growth, and the balance sheet still has some cash flexibility. Plans call for pushing hash rate higher next year, and if BTC turns around, all that capacity could pay off.

However, the market is not currently giving much credit to the diversification story. When BTC bleeds, even the better-run miners take hits, and the ABTC mess makes everything look worse. Some analysts have cut targets or ratings, saying the spinoff distraction is costing focus.

Other companies in the space are mixed. Ones that went all-in on AI hosting early, like Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ), have held up better. Pure miners without that extra revenue stream are suffering more. Hut 8 sits somewhere in the middle, which might explain why it's lagging the leaders but not sinking as badly as the weakest. Looking ahead, a lot depends on BTC finding a bottom. If prices stabilize or rise with any new policy news from Washington, sentiment could shift quickly. Hut 8 has the setup to benefit from this. They have decent debt levels, expansion room, and those non-mining contracts.

For now, it’s a tough stretch. Shareholders who bought in expecting steady growth are learning again how wild this sector can get. Mining stocks move fast in both directions, and right now the direction is down.

The company says they’re built for the long haul, focused on operations over short-term noise. That might be true, but markets don’t always wait patiently. Until BTC shows some strength or the hosting business starts moving the needle more, days like this could keep coming.

Ultimately, Hut 8 remains one of the more formidable players. It has the resources to withstand the storm due to its low costs, scalability, and presence in new markets. The primary concern hovering over the stock at the moment is whether investors will stay around to see the other side. Debates abound in forums. Some refer to it as a buy-the-dip opportunity, while others are concerned that the decline may continue. It remains to be seen if management can continue without causing further harm.

Many retail investors entered the market during the hotter months, drawn by the growth story and ambitious hash rate targets. Now they’re watching red screens and wondering if they timed it wrong. Institutional money has been quieter lately too, waiting on the sidelines until there’s clearer signs of a turnaround. The whole episode shows how fast confidence can evaporate in mining stocks when the underlying asset falters.

Still, history in this space is full of sharp recoveries. Companies that keep executing during the lows often come out ahead when the cycle turns. Hut 8 has done deals, upgraded fleets, and locked in power that should help when things improve. Patience is the hard part for anyone holding shares today.

