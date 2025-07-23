Homepage > News > Business > Global mining market set for robust growth through 2030

The block reward mining industry is on the cusp of a major boom, fueled by cutting-edge tech, increasing enthusiasm for digital currencies, and a push toward greener practices. In 2024, the Bitcoin mining market was worth $2.45 billion, but experts predict it’ll soar to $8.24 billion by 2034, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Sure, there are hurdles—think regulatory headaches and spiking energy costs—but breakthroughs in hardware and the expanding role of blockchain are keeping the momentum strong, especially in North America, which is leading the pack.

At its core, block reward mining is about using serious computing power to verify transactions and keep blockchain networks like BTC or Litecoin humming along. Miners get rewarded with newly minted coins and a cut of transaction fees, which makes it a lucrative, if competitive, gig. North America’s dominance in 2024 came from giants such as Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), who run in places like Texas, where deregulated energy markets and access to cheap, stranded natural gas make mining a no-brainer. Globally, digital currency’s reach is massive—over 420 million people held digital currencies in 2025, with places like India and Nigeria jumping on board, hungry for financial systems that don’t rely on traditional banks.

The tech side of things is where it gets exciting. In 2024, 30 new ASIC models were launched, packing insane hash rates and better energy efficiency. Take Bitmain’s Antminer S21: it’s cranking out 200 terahashes per second while sipping power at just 16 joules per terahash. That’s a game-changer for big-time miners grappling with tougher conditions after the 2024 BTC halving slashed block rewards to 3.125 BTC. Smaller players, who still control about 54.6% of the market in 2025, stay in the game by pooling their resources in mining collectives, splitting the rewards, and keeping things competitive. Then there’s the green revolution shaking things up. With environmental concerns front and center, over half of major mining outfits have vowed to go carbon-neutral by 2030. In North America, 36% of mining operations are already tapping Then there’s the green revolution shaking things up. With environmental concerns front and center, over half of major mining outfits have vowed to go carbon-neutral by 2030. In North America, 36% of mining operations are already tapping hydropower , and companies like CleanSpark ( NASDAQ: CLSK ) are leaning hard into solar and wind. New tricks like immersion cooling boost efficiency by as much as 22%, which is a big deal when you’re trying to keep costs down and impress eco-conscious investors. Speaking of investors, big names like BlackRock ( NASDAQ: BLK ) are diving in, especially after Bitcoin ETFs got the green light in 2024, making digital currency a legitimate part of mainstream portfolios.

Of course, it’s not all smooth sailing. Europe’s miners are challenged by high energy costs and potential bans on energy-hogging mining. Kazakhstan, once a hotspot for block reward mining, has been delving with energy shortages. However, places like El Salvador and Paraguay are stepping up, using their abundant renewable energy to attract miners who want to keep the space sustainable. In the U.S., the SEC’s 2025 ruling that Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining doesn’t fall under securities laws was a sigh of relief, but globally, regulations are still a patchwork mess.

The industry’s big players—think Bitmain, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)—are duking it out, while public miners like Marathon and Riot keep scaling up. Smaller miners are finding their niche through cloud mining or remote hosting, which cuts down on the need for pricey setups. Meanwhile, the industry is branching out. Companies like CoreWeave are flipping mining rigs to power artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing, riding a wave of demand for data centers that’s expected to skyrocket 160% by 2030. Blockchain is also gaining popularity from decentralized finance to NFTs and supply chain tracking, though Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has shifted some attention to altcoins like Ethereum Classic.

Still, risks are lurking. Energy prices are a rollercoaster, supply chains are still shaky from the pandemic, and geopolitical tensions could throw a wrench. Regulatory crackdowns in energy-heavy regions aren’t helping either. But looking ahead, the future’s bright. Mining’s role in DeFi and energy innovation keeps it relevant, and that projected $8.24 billion market value by 2034 shows it’s got the chops to adapt and thrive in a fast-changing world.

