Let’s face it—technology is moving fast, and if your business isn’t in the cloud yet, you’re already playing catch-up with different firms worldwide. That’s why “The Strategic Shift: Why Transition to SaaS is the Right Decision in 2025” happening in Manila is a must-attend event for anyone serious about staying competitive in today’s digital world.

Happening on April 24, 2025, at Makati Sports Club, Dasmariñas Hall, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST, this event will explore the transformative power of Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud technologies, AI-powered automation, and the tools that are reshaping how businesses operate—faster, smarter, and more securely.

Expect practical, real-world insights from business leaders and tech experts who’ve actually made the switch. Whether you’re a startup founder, developer, innovator, or enterprise decision-maker, you’ll walk away with a better understanding of how to leverage solutions like Microsoft Dynamics 365 (NASDAQ: MSFT), AI Copilot, and Azure to streamline operations, boost productivity, and keep your data safe.

Some key talking points to expect at the SaaS event include:

Why now is the time to move to the cloud

How artificial intelligence AI) is making migration smarter and easier

What tools like Business Central and LS Central can do for your operations

Keeping your business secure and compliant in a digital-first world

Lessons from businesses who’ve done it—and done it well

And yes, CoinGeek will be there to cover all the innovations and discussions during this strategic shift, so keep an eye out for our post-event feature. But really, it’s worth being there in person to connect, learn, and get ahead of the curve.

Email or call Retail Associates at (632) 8866-7366 to learn more about The Strategic Shift: Why Transition to SaaS is the Right Decision in 2025 event taking place at Makati Sports Club (Dasmariñas Hall) on April 24.

