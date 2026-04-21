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Polaris Market Research reported that the global healthcare digital signage market was valued at approximately $7.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow more steadily, reaching $20.85 billion by 2034 at a 13.5% CAGR.

North America dominated the global healthcare digital signage market with a 38% share in 2025, all thanks to advanced healthcare infrastructure and the growing adoption of digital technologies, according to the research.

Meanwhile, patient education and engagement apps represented 29% of the total market share, while digital signage hardware and CMS solutions accounted for approximately 33%. Hospitals were the leading end-use segment, making up 41% of the market, and healthcare facility communication solutions comprised 35% of the total market share. Additionally, Polaris Market Research anticipates that Wayfinding solutions will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2026 to 2034, driven by the increasing adoption of large hospital campuses.

The growth was driven by continued adoption of digital transformation in healthcare, along with rising demand for patient engagement tools and smart hospital infrastructure. Despite the positive growth, Polaris claimed that the high cost of installing a digital signage system remains a challenge. They also highlighted key trends in the market, including the expansion of data-driven healthcare systems, the development of IoT-enabled smart hospitals, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time analytics to enhance the functionality and personalization of digital signage in healthcare.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is recognized as the fastest-growing area for infrastructure development and investment, according to Polaris. Europe ranks second, while North America remains the largest in the digital signage market assessment.

Healthcare digital signage is an integrated display system that combines screens, media players, and content management software. It includes hardware, CMS software platforms, and installation and maintenance. Follow this Follow this link to learn more about the Polaris Market Research.

How healthcare changes in this digital economy

Healthcare is rapidly transforming in the digital economy, shifting from siloed paper-based systems to becoming fully connected, data-driven ecosystems.

In previous reports, we have highlighted how digital health wallets and secure data-sharing frameworks are enabling users to access and control their medical records through the convergence of blockchain and digital identity.

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research, together with Temasek Foundation, launched a three-year initiative to transition Southeast Asian countries from paper-based health records to secure, interoperable digital wallets.

Elsewhere, Vietnam has unveiled plans to roll out digital prescriptions on its national digital ID platform, VNeID, allowing patients to order medicines online and receive them without in-person hospital visits.

Digital technologies like blockchain and digital identity are revolutionizing healthcare, turning it into a more proactive, patient-driven industry where prevention, accessibility, and data ownership take priority in providing better health services.

Watch: The quiet rise of blockchain in mainstream finance