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The Cooperative Republic of Guyana, a country in South America, has recently cleared rumors that its national digital ID will not replace voter IDs.

The official announcement was made by Guyana’s Data Protection Commissioner, Aneal Giddings, in an interview with local news outlet NewsRoom on April 16. Giddings clarified that the digital ID will not replace the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)-issued identification card. He clarified that the two serve different purposes: the digital ID card is intended for general identification when accessing public and private services, but it cannot be used for voter verification.

“You cannot use this card to vote at any elections, whether it’s local or general and regional. The introduction of the digital identity card is not a replacement for your GECOM ID card,” Giddings said. “As a matter of fact, I would encourage people to ensure that they get registered with GECOM, update their cards when they need to, but also to get their digital identity card. The two cards serve different purposes. It is very important that you get both.”

“Coming to the digital identity card registry and getting a digital identity card will not enable you to vote at an election. Simply put, this card is not intended, nor do I believe it will ever replace GECOM’s ID card. The reason is that we are two separate agencies, created for completely different purposes,” the Data Protection Commissioner added.

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana has begun rolling out a national digital ID system following the enactment of its legal framework at the end of March. Prime Minister Mark Phillips said the initiative aims to simplify access to government services by enabling secure, convenient authentication, supporting identity verification for online platforms, and validating official documents via digital signatures.

However, despite the positive plans, the initiative has faced pushback from opposition figures and civil society organizations, who argue that without fully implemented data protection laws, citizens remain exposed to privacy and security vulnerabilities. Since launching its digital ID, Guyana has already seen Since launching its digital ID, Guyana has already seen 4,700 registrations as of January.

Use of blockchain tech in the voting process

Other countries are also exploring new technologies to ensure election integrity. Like Guyana’s interest in using digital ID for voting verification, New York, Malaysia, and Romania have already used blockchain for their digital voting systems.

In April 2025, New York Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-33) introduced a bill to integrate blockchain into elections. Once passed, the Assembly Bill A7716 directs the New York State Board of Elections to study the use of blockchain to protect election results and voter records.

That same year, Malaysia’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a reformist political party whose leader is the Prime Minister of Malaysia, implemented blockchain in its internal elections. Fuziah Salleh, the party’s secretary-general, said that the technology will be integrated at the regional and national levels. Voting for regional positions started on April 11, 2025, and concluded on April 20. Central leadership elections, including for the presidency, started in May.

“We have introduced a two-step verification process to ensure transparency. The first step involves electronic ‘know your customer ‘ (eKYC) verification, which confirms the identity of the party member before they register for e-voting,” Salleh said at the time, as reported by local media.

Elsewhere in Romania, the Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă (ROAP)—the country’s electoral body—used blockchain during the 2024 presidential election, held on November 24.

ROAP established a dashboard that allowed citizens to track results in real time on a public ledger. The election body partnered with the country’s Special Telecommunication Service (STS) to maintain the dashboard, adding an extra layer of transparency and accountability.

“[The new system] strengthens the resilience of the Romanian electoral system, by ensuring traceability and increasing trust in data integrity,” the STS said.

“Moreover, for the first time, the digital fingerprints of this data will also be anchored in the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) blockchain network developed by the European Commission, thus ensuring an additional level of security and traceability.”

Watch: Why using transparent ledger for digital identity ensures trust