On episode 10 of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream Season 5, legendary Magic the Gathering player Tom ‘The Boss’ Ross joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. to talk about the latest happenings with Champions TCG. Check out their conversation via the link below.

Rebranding to Otherworldly & introducing Tom Ross

Wuckert kicks the livestream off by letting us know that ‘Champions TCG’ has now rebranded to ‘Otherworldly.’ The game continues to gain traction, and he congratulates the team on being real entrepreneurs in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

It’s then time to introduce Tom Ross, a legendary gamer and strategist associated with the trading card game Magic The Gathering (MTG). He’s now on the Otherworldly team and working to make the game.

Ross became a pro-MTG player and content creator and also made a few games of his own. He came across Champions TCG, started winning, and offered to help with the upcoming set, which he is “super proud of.”

Collectibles, tournaments, influencers, heroes, and drafting

Wuckert asks Ross if the two types of people who are typically into card games, collectors and players, are at fundamental odds with each other. Ross doesn’t believe they have to be. Every card can appeal to someone, and even collectibles should have functions for gamers so the two can complement each other.

What percentage of players are trying to go pro versus remaining casual players? Ross estimates that the number is probably 5-10%, but only a fraction of those ever make it. Champions do have tournaments, including monthly $1k tourneys, but most players are in it for fun and to try new games right now.

Wuckert notes that many games gain traction by attracting attention from influencers. Is this a necessity in today’s world? Ross says games need some initial marketing, but high-quality ones will naturally attract streamers’ attention, and they can catch on virally from there. A game designer like him aims to make it fun, and no amount of marketing can replace that. What’s the ‘ What’s the ‘ Heroes ’ mechanic integral to Otherworldly? This is a relatively new concept, allowing players to narrow down what they’re trying to do. These special characters are used to build decks, enabling players to explore their playing style and develop strategies. All decks require one hero, who determines what element cards can be used in that deck.

Giving a rundown of the basics of the game, Ross explains that each player has a 35-card deck, and with each turn, they get a mana. These mana get them more turns and thus give them opportunities to play more cards. All cards attack/defend and have effects, and games last between five and thirty minutes.

Each game has two formats: standard and drafting. In the latter, each player takes a card, passes the deck, and repeats that process until they have 40 cards from which they need to make a deck. Drafting is the best way to get into the game, learn card interactions, and explore the game.

Improving the game, in comparison to MTG and other pro gamers

Ross and the team always work to improve the game and think about the next set. He says this involves working on the art, integrating heroes into the game, and ensuring everything runs smoothly. As a group, they can get a new set done every few months, whereas it might take an individual a year.

The biggest difference between Otherworldly and MTG is that it’s free, Ross says. They have one tournament per month that costs $1, but the daily ones are free: everyone gets a randomized deck, and there are always prizes.

What about other pro players? Ross says a bunch of MTG players took part in the invitational, and he has tested the game with several others. The game particularly appeals to MTG players as they can transfer their skills over easily.

To learn more about what it’s like working in a blockchain-based game, what the next year looks like, and to hear some tips from a legendary gamer, check out the livestream via this link.

