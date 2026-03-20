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For many young women curious about emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), the hardest part isn’t learning the technology; it’s knowing where to begin.

For Filipina Web3 ecosystem builder Bea Llana, the answer starts with one word: education.

Across the Philippines, communities are forming around blockchain and Web3. Universities are introducing courses, government agencies are exploring regulations, and Filipino builders are contributing to global projects. Yet despite the momentum, awareness remains uneven. Many still associate blockchain purely with cryptocurrency speculation or assume the field is limited to programmers.

Llana believes the first step toward meaningful adoption is helping more people understand what the technology actually is.

“There’s still a big gap in awareness,” she says. “When people hear blockchain, the first thing they think is that crypto is a scam.”

In reality, blockchain represents a broader technological infrastructure intersecting with finance, digital identity, data systems, and even government services. For young Filipinos, it could open doors to entirely new career paths.

Curiosity before credentials

Llana first discovered blockchain as a university student during the pandemic while exploring non-fungible tokens (NFTs). But the moment that truly sparked her interest came through an academic elective.

“A single elective can redirect your career,” she says.

Fintech as an elective course introduced students to blockchain, AI, and cloud computing, fields rapidly reshaping the global economy. That exposure sparked curiosity that eventually led her into Web3 communities and tech events.

For Llana, that experience highlights a larger lesson: curiosity often matters more than credentials when entering emerging industries.

“You don’t always need a perfect roadmap,” she says. “Sometimes curiosity is the starting point.”

That curiosity led her to volunteer at blockchain meetups and education initiatives, including OpenVerse (formerly Web3PH), a grassroots community introducing students and newcomers to blockchain through events and programs.

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The rise of Filipino builders

The Philippines has become one of the most active countries in the world in adopting digital currencies. But beyond adoption numbers, Llana says the real story lies in the builders emerging from the country’s tech ecosystem.

“There are so many Filipinos trying to thrive in the industry and move projects forward,” she says. “We just need to spotlight them more.”

Across universities, hackathons, and startup incubators, Filipino students are developing protocols, experimenting with decentralized applications, and contributing to blockchain infrastructure. Llana has seen a growing number of young people experimenting with coding, building projects, and collaborating with global teams.

“I think students today are very curious,” she says. “They’re already developing great things.”

Yet the country still needs stronger support systems to help those builders grow.

“It’s really about infrastructure, community, and support working together,” she explains.

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Breaking misconceptions about blockchain

Despite growing activity in the ecosystem, misconceptions remain a major barrier to wider adoption. Many still believe blockchain is only about trading cryptocurrencies or that only developers can participate.

“In reality, the space is much bigger than that,” Llana says. “There are many different ways to contribute. It’s not just about coding.”

Blockchain projects require diverse roles, including marketing and strategy, research, design, and community management. As blockchain continues to intersect with AI, gaming, finance, and digital content, career possibilities keep expanding.

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Why women matter in the ecosystem

While Web3 continues to grow, women remain underrepresented. Llana believes increasing female participation is essential, not only for diversity but for the growth of the ecosystem itself.

“It helps when you see another woman in the space,” she says. “It gives you a sense of empowerment that if she can do it, I can do it too.”

Representation creates a ripple effect. More women in leadership means more mentorship opportunities and greater confidence for newcomers. Beyond representation, women bring crucial perspectives to community-building and education.

“I’ve seen many women leading communities, education projects, and initiatives,” she says. “We’re passionate about pushing ideas forward.”

In an industry still defining its future, that passion matters.

“This space is still being built,” Llana says. “There’s a lot to shape.”

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Education as the bridge

Ultimately, the Philippines’ success in emerging technologies will depend on how knowledge spreads across the country. Blockchain education programs, university courses, and community initiatives are beginning to close the gap.

Some universities have started offering blockchain subjects, and tech organizations regularly host workshops for students. Llana hopes to see even more opportunities for young Filipinos to learn the technology.

“Even just understanding the basics can open a lot of possibilities,” she says.

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Showing up and taking space

For young women considering careers in AI, blockchain, or Web3, Llana’s advice is simple: show up.

“Just show up and take space,” she says.

Emerging technologies offer something rare: the chance to help shape an industry while it is still forming.

“Curiosity is really the start of everything,” Llana says.

For the next generation of Filipina builders, that curiosity could become the foundation for the technologies of tomorrow.

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Expanding access, inspiring the next generation

Llana’s new initiative, Buhayin Creative Impact Studio, harnesses technology and digital access to create opportunities in remote island communities. Early projects, supported by Bitget, included providing Starlink kits to schools on the islands they visited, improving internet connectivity, and helping students access emerging technologies.

To learn more about Buhayin Creative Impact Studio or explore collaboration opportunities, Bea Llana can be reached via LinkedIn, welcoming conversations on blockchain education, community initiatives, and empowering the next generation of Filipino builders.

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