London, UK – November 2025 – FinTech Connect, the UK’s largest and most influential fintech event, returns to Excel London on 2–3 December 2025 for its 10th anniversary edition.

More than 5,000 senior leaders, 140+ speakers and 100+ exhibitors will gather for two days of high-impact content, live product demos and deal-making just as 2026 strategies and budgets are being locked in.

Running alongside is Tokenize: LDN, Europe’s most focused event on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and digital asset infrastructure, creating a combined experience that spans payments, core banking, RegTech, digital transformation and on-chain finance in one place.

Why this edition matters

FinTech Connect 2025 is the final major fintech meeting point of the year for:

Banks and digital challengers reshaping their core platforms and customer journeys

Merchants and payment providers optimising costs, authorisation rates and cross-border flows

Asset managers, institutional investors and treasurers exploring tokenized products and infrastructure

Risk, compliance and FinCrime leaders under pressure to modernise controls and reduce operational drag

It is where vendor shortlists are finalised, roadmaps are challenged, and partnerships for 2026 are decided face to face rather than over email.

What’s new this year

To mark its 10th year, FinTech Connect 2025 introduces an expanded onsite experience and deeper content than ever before:

10th Anniversary Experience – A dedicated Christmas Market-style networking area, festive drinks and an exclusive live performance from East 17 for attendees

– A dedicated Christmas Market-style networking area, festive drinks and an exclusive for attendees Event App Live Before The Show – Attendees can log in ahead of time to access their ticket, build a personalised agenda, match with relevant contacts, and pre-book meetings with exhibitors and other participants

– Attendees can log in ahead of time to access their ticket, build a personalised agenda, match with relevant contacts, and pre-book meetings with exhibitors and other participants Bigger Institutional Focus – Strengthened line-up of banks, regulators and institutional speakers across both FinTech Connect and Tokenize: LDN

– Strengthened line-up of banks, regulators and institutional speakers across both FinTech Connect and Tokenize: LDN Expanded Startup Launchpad – 20+ early-stage fintechs pitching live, with several using the event for new product launches

Programme Highlights

Across two days and multiple theatres, the agenda is designed to move from big-picture strategy to practical deployment, including:

Day 1

The Future of Payments Infrastructure – Early flagship panel on what is driving UK and EU payments innovation next year

– Early flagship panel on what is driving UK and EU payments innovation next year AI in Financial Services: What’s Real vs Noise – A practical look at AI adoption from major banks and high-growth fintechs

– A practical look at AI adoption from major banks and high-growth fintechs RegTech Leadership Panel – How institutions are transforming compliance, tackling financial crime and preparing for the next wave of regulation

Day 2

Digital Transformation Keynote – How institutions are modernising legacy systems under real pressure

– How institutions are modernising legacy systems under real pressure Tokenized Assets Morning Sessions (Tokenize: LDN) – Institutional-grade use cases, tokenized treasuries, funds and credit plus the infrastructure needed to scale

– Institutional-grade use cases, tokenized treasuries, funds and credit plus the infrastructure needed to scale FinCrime & Risk Morning Briefings – Always high-demand sessions on fraud, AML and real-time risk that historically hit capacity early

Tokenize: LDN – The Institutional Home For RWA Tokenization

Co-located with FinTech Connect, Tokenize: LDN brings together institutional investors, banks, asset managers and digital asset builders focused on:

Tokenized treasuries and cash management

On-chain funds and real-world credit

Market structure, liquidity venues and custody

Layer 1s, interoperability and digital asset infrastructure

With two dedicated stages and a speaker line-up that includes figures such as Chris Holmes (UK House of Lords), Igor Mikhalev (EY), Chris Uhler (Trendmaster) and Pallavi P. Kapale (Bank of China) this is the most concentrated RWA tokenization programme in the UK this year.

Who you will meet

Attendees can expect to connect with:

C-suite and heads of function from tier-one and challenger banks

Payment providers, processors and acquirers

Merchants and marketplaces

Asset managers and institutional investors

Digital asset platforms and tokenization providers

Regulators, advisors and technology innovators

The combination of stages, expo, meeting areas and the pre-event app is designed so every attendee can leave with a clear set of new contacts, solution options and next steps for 2026.

Event Details

FinTech Connect 2025

Dates: 2–3 December 2025

Location: Excel London

Website: www.fintechconnect.com

Tokenize: LDN

Co-located with FinTech Connect

Website: www.tokenize-event.com

