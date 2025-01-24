Homepage > News > Business > Dubai launches Crypto Tower, targeting Web3 startups

The United Arab Emirates has been one of the fastest-growing digital asset hubs globally. This growth will now be symbolized by a new 17-storey ‘Crypto Tower’ under development in Dubai, which will house Web3 startups.

The Crypto Tower will provide over 150,000 square feet of space, with nine floors set aside for blockchain startups, local daily Khaleej Times reports. Investment companies, venture capital firms, and blockchain incubators will have three dedicated floors, with AI-focused firms having one designated floor.

DMCC announces the launch of Crypto Tower, a new 17-storey development in #JLT, in partnership with REIT Development. Designed to support #DMCC’s fast-growing community of #blockchain, #DeFi, and #Web3 companies, the tower features 150,000 sq. ft. of leasable space including… pic.twitter.com/esf3Z65kky — DMCC (@DMCCAuthority) January 15, 2025

Other features will include an exclusive “crypto club” for networking among the tenants and an event space for Web3 firms. A non-fungible token (NFT) art gallery and a secure vault for cash and digital asset cold wallets further make the tower the ultimate destination for Middle Eastern Web3 startups.

The tower’s commitment to blockchain extends beyond the designated space. According to the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the technology will be integrated into the management of the whole tower. This encompasses the use of smart contracts, on-chain voting, and blockchain-driven automation.

“The launch of Crypto Tower is both a real-world demonstration of the future of Web3, where transparency and ownership are ensured by blockchain technology, as well as a statement of our intent as we continue to consolidate Dubai’s position as the world’s leading innovation hub,” DMCC CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem commented.

Beyond blockchain, the tower will also leverage AI to “shape experiences, inspire innovation, and redefine what’s possible in a world driven by intelligence and creativity.”

DMCC has partnered on the project with REIT Development, whose communications director, Brenda Stratton, believes the tower will cement Dubai’s position as the leading blockchain hub in the Middle East.

“By combining blockchain technology with real-world construction in Dubai’s DMCC, we’re creating a physical tower that serves as a central hub for the crypto community. Every expense is on-chain, setting a new standard for transparency in the industry,” she commented.

The tower will offer Web3 firms the opportunity to secure naming rights for rooms, floors and some other key spaces for a fee. ‘Crypto’ companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars over the years for naming rights, especially in the sports sector. In football, these firms spent a combined $170 million on English football clubs for the 2024/25 season, a new record. However, the naming rights deals haven’t always gone to plan, with the $135 million FTX deal with the NBA franchise Miami Heat to rename their arena a poignant reminder of what can go wrong.

