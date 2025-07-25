Homepage > News > Business > Digital transformation headlines PCCI’s business conference

Urges govt to develop a digital roadmap for the country

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the country’s largest business organization, is putting digital transformation front and center of at this year’s biggest gathering of business leaders — the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E), happening on October 20-21 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio said this year’s theme, “The Future is Now: Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation,” highlights the urgent need to embrace digital tools to stay competitive, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“It’s time to act boldly and strategically to harness the full potential of digital technology and innovation. If we want to compete for investments and capital, our local enterprises need to remain competitive on the global stage, and for our workers and youth to thrive in an evolving technological landscape, we must embrace digital transformation,” Mangio stressed.

Heading the conference is Converge ICT Solutions Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy, who also chairs PCCI’s IT and Telco committee. Uy envisions a Philippines where every household, business, and community is connected and empowered by technology.

“Digital transformation is the key to unlocking our nation’s full potential and ensuring no one is left behind in this rapidly evolving digital world,” Uy said.

Mangio stressed the need for a clear, unified digital roadmap to accelerate progress, urging stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector to align efforts and fast-track the rollout of digital infrastructure. In the lead-up to the conference, PCCI and Converge, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), have launched a nationwide series of hackathons in North Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and NCR. The goal: develop practical tech solutions to help MSMEs tackle real-world business challenges.

Showcasing Tomorrow’s Tech Today

More than 2,000 delegates are expected to join this year’s conference and explore “the future” through a tech expo featuring cutting-edge solutions — from AI-driven automation to smart infrastructure — designed to help businesses work smarter and grow faster.

Uy shared that local and international tech companies will be on hand to showcase emerging technologies and highlight how digital transformation can drive growth across all sectors.

“This conference is more than just a discussion — it’s a launchpad for ideas, partnerships, and innovations that can bring every Filipino business into the digital age,” Uy said.

Now in its 51st year, the Philippine Business Conference & Expo continues to serve as PCCI’s flagship event, bringing together policymakers, industry experts, business leaders, and entrepreneurs for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and networking opportunities.

About Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is a non-stock, non-profit, non-government business organization that comprised of small, medium, and large enterprises, local chambers and industry associations representing various sectors of business, all working together to foster a healthier Philippine economy and improve the viability of business in the community. As a proactive catalyst of development, PCCI promotes and supports the drive for globally competitive Philippine enterprises in partnership with government, local chambers, and other business organizations.