The block reward mining landscape is always shifting, and a lesser-known but significant trend is on the uptick. In early August, CryptoSlate reported a growing interest in decentralized peer-to-peer pools, which operate without centralized servers and offer miners a trustless way to earn rewards. Unlike BTC, which has become a playground for corporate giants and wealthy investors, decentralized pools like P2Pool promote fairness and accessibility, aligning with Satoshi Nakamoto’s 2008 vision of a peer-to-peer cash system.

As the world moves toward broader crypto adoption, expanding these pools is crucial to empowering the general population, countering BTC’s elite-driven model that often exploits middle- and lower-class users, and offering BSV as a people-first solution.

P2Pool, a decentralized mining network, allows miners to link directly to a peer-to-peer system, avoiding central pool operators. For BSV and Litecoin, P2Pool uses a sharechain to keep track of work, making sure payouts are open and direct, as its site says.

Unlike normal pools such as AntPool, which control a large portion of BTC’s hash rate, P2Pool needs no sign-up, just a wallet address and a simple setup, making it easy for small miners to use. Recent posts on X from August 2025 show how much people like it, with miners praising it as a big change from BTC’s central mining scene.

In July, the BTC network’s mining difficulty reached a high of 126.98 trillion, according to Cointelegraph. This makes it nearly impossible for single miners to compete without large-scale resources. Big pools such as Foundry USA, with 30% of BTC’s hashrate, lead the network, helping corporate players with cheap energy and high-end ASICs. This shift to central control weakens BTC’s first promise, turning it into a system that helps top hedge funds, companies such as Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), and exchange-traded fund (ETF) giants such as BlackRock (NASDAQ: BLK), while bringing in middle- and lower-class retail miners and investors with false hopes of wealth.

BTC’s shift from being a digital currency to digital gold has built a system that seems to favor the rich, seemingly at the expense of the average person. Big investors tend to HODL coins instead of using them, thus changing BTC into something more for speculation than everyday use. As of August 2025, only 19.7 million of the 21 million coins were available, which adds a factor of rarity, and this has resulted in benefiting the rich while limiting who can use them.

High transaction fees, sometimes $10 or more, and slow transaction confirmation times make BTC impractical for normal, daily purchases, affecting the middle and lower classes. People who mine on a smaller scale, drawn in by the idea of quick money, face costs that can be too much to handle, with electricity and hardware sometimes costing more than $70,000 for each BTC mined. The situation gets worse when bigger players use methods to get ahead. Posts on X from early August 2025, such as those from @GrassFedBitcoin, point out that large mining groups like Foundry use blocks that are slow to spread so they can beat out smaller miners, giving them control. Average investors, pulled in by hype, tend to buy when prices are high and lose money when big sell-offs occur. This creates a loop in which the average person is stuck, hoping for the best but often facing financial stress, which goes against Satoshi's goal of giving power to the people.

Decentralized pools, such as P2Pool, offer crucial help to everyday users. These pools cut out central operators, which often lowers fees— 1-2%, compared to around 4% for central pools like via BTC—so miners get to keep more of what they earn. P2Pool’s setup connects users directly, boosts security, and spreads control, guarding against the kinds of attacks that bigger BTC pools could face. For BSV, which focuses on cheap, high-volume dealings, these pools let small miners, students, freelancers, or hobbyists join in without needing costly setups.

Making mining more accessible opens up the door for everyone. For example, a small miner in Ethiopia could use solar power and join P2Pool to mine for BSV. This way, they can earn without having to compete with big companies.

BSV, which aims to be the true form of Satoshi’s design, answers the problems of BTC caused by elite control. Its big block sizes let it handle fast, cheap payments, usually less than a cent. This makes it useful for everyday public use. Unlike BTC’s busy network, BSV can grow to ensure everyone can use it, from small stores to freelancers. Its steady system also helps with quantum-safe updates, like Lamport signatures, to keep users safe as quantum computing gets closer. BTC’s corporate bosses may not care about this risk to protect their income.

The concentration of BTC in large pools and institutions favors a select few, potentially to the disadvantage of the everyday user. Mining pools such as P2Pool can offer a better way, giving more people access to clear methods for mining coins like BSV. If these pools can grow, it could cut centralization, decrease costs, and turn crypto into a path for financial independence, instead of just benefiting the wealthy.

