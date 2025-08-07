Homepage > News > Business > Crypto hacks hit $142M in July, jumping from $111M in June

Hackers stole at least $142 million from the digital asset space in July across 17 attacks, according to data from blockchain security and analytics company PeckShield Alert. This represents a 27% increase from the $111 million lost to scammers and bad actors in June.

In a post on X, PeckShield Alert outlined the top five hacks of July, which together amounted to over $130 million in stolen funds, namely CoinDCX $44.2 million, GMX $42 million, BigONEexchange $28 million, WOOX $12 million, and FutureProtocol $4.2 million.

Despite the losses, there was some good news, as the firm noted that the stolen funds from the second largest of these hacks, $42 million from decentralized exchange GMX, had been recovered after payment of a $5 million bounty to the hacker.

While the July data represented a 27% increase from the $111 million lost to hacks in June, another small silver lining can be found when comparing the numbers with the same period last year.

According to PeckShield Alert, the value of funds stolen in July 2025 represented a 46% drop from the same time last year, when July 2024 saw $266 million taken by hackers—the $230 million breach of Indian crypto exchange WazirX accounting for the lion’s share of that amount.

This year-on-year reduction could be seen as minor progress. However, it must be taken with a grain of salt as 2024 was a particularly bad year for digital asset crime stats.

2024, a vintage year for illicit finance

In January, PeckShield Alert said it had witnessed a “significant resurgence” in digital asset-related hacking activities, with the total value of loss in 2024 exceeding $3.01 billion, reflecting a ~15% increase over the $2.61 billion stolen in 2023.

This was backed by data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, which noted in January’s report that “2024 was likely a record year for inflows to illicit actors.”

They estimated a 25% increase in illicit activity compared to the previous year. When it came to stolen funds and scams, the Chainalysis report stated that private key compromises accounted for the largest share (43.8%) of stolen digital assets in 2024, with North Korean hackers stealing more than ever before: $1.34 billion, representing 61% of the total amount stolen for the year. Unfortunately, despite this July proving slightly less damaging than last July, the latest Chainalysis Unfortunately, despite this July proving slightly less damaging than last July, the latest Chainalysis report indicated that the industry is on track to witness record-breaking thefts in 2025, with over $2.17 billion already stolen from digital asset services as of mid-July.

“With over $2.17 billion stolen from cryptocurrency services so far in 2025, this year is more devastating than the entirety of 2024,” said the firm.

A large portion of this is accounted for by the $1.5 billion hack of ByBit by North Korea state hacking group Lazarus, which remains the largest single hack in digital asset history. Meanwhile, in terms of the most recent month’s data, the CoinDCX hack represented the largest recent loss.

CoinDCX hack

In July, digital asset exchange CoinDCX, India’s first digital asset unicorn, suffered a serious security breach, resulting in a loss of $44.2 million. Hackers drained all funds from one of its internal operational accounts, a critical account used for liquidity provisioning on a partner exchange that ensures smooth and efficient trading.

“Today, one of our internal operational accounts – used only for liquidity provisioning on a partner exchange – was compromised due to a sophisticated server breach,” said founder Sumit Gupta, in a July 19 post on X.

He went on to confirm that the CoinDCX wallets used to store customer assets were not impacted.

“No customer funds have been impacted,” said Gupta. “Your assets remain completely safe and protected in our secure cold wallet infrastructure.”

While the impact for customers may have been limited, the hack marked India’s second major digital asset attack within a year, following the $230 million cyberattack on WazirX exchange in July 2024, carried out by Lazarus Group, the perpetrators of the ByBit attack.

