Colorado has been among the U.S. states spearheading the march to universal digital identification, and now, the state has launched a new feature on its digital app that allows businesses to verify any digital ID.

Known as the Colorado Digital ID Verifier, the new feature will be available to any business or government entity in the state via the myColorado app, which holds residents’ credentials and offers services such as DMV renewals and access to public assistance programs.

Currently, Coloradans present an image from the app to businesses and public offices to prove their identity. However, with the new feature, these entities can scan a secure QR code generated by the app to confirm the authenticity. Successful scans prove the holder has a valid digital ID. On the flipside, if the app shows a “verification failed” message, the entity must demand a different form of identification, such as a physical driver’s license or passport.

“The Colorado Digital ID Verifier provides enhanced protection against illegal and counterfeit Digital IDs, without requiring individuals to create new accounts or share sensitive personal data,” the state says. Privacy is paramount for Colorado’s digital ID initiative. With the new feature, the verifying business will only access the holder’s legal name and either the driver’s license or ID number.

The verifier offers the Centennial State “a solution that strengthens trust in digital identity, reduces fraud risk and makes it easier for Coloradans, businesses and government agencies to use the Colorado Digital ID with confidence.”

Late last year, the government launched ‘Live View,’ a new feature that produces a pulsating green dot to show that a digital ID is valid, as well as a timestamp that’s constantly updating, showing the validity.

Colorado’s State CIO David Edinger says that myColorado has now racked up 1.8 million users, with about a third logging in each month. With the state adding new features, he expects that number to keep growing.

Digital ID rollout is gaining momentum in the U.S., with a dozen states now fully implementing their programs. At least a dozen other states have begun experimenting with these electronic IDs. Digital driving licenses have an even wider reach, with one report saying that states working on these licenses are home to 76% of the American population.

