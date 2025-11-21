Homepage > News > Business > Coins.ph to launch nationwide stablecoin education drive after successful Polkadot Asset Hub integration

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Manila, Philippines – Coins.ph, the Philippines’ leading licensed crypto platform, is launching a major educational initiative to help millions of Filipinos save significantly on remittances. Running from late 2025 through the second quarter of 2026, the campaign will roll out remittance and payments education, alongside a Polkadot Stablecoin Adoption Program featuring a one-time reward for first-time users, targeting major OFW-heavy regions including Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and Central Luzon.

Polkadot Asset Hub Integration

This educational push follows the successful technical integration of the Polkadot Asset Hub, a major platform upgrade that significantly enhances Coins.ph’s cross-border capabilities.

By utilizing the Polkadot Asset Hub, a parachain optimized for stablecoins, Coins.ph users can now send, receive, and transfer popular stablecoins like USDT and USDC with substantially faster speeds and much lower costs. To access the feature, users can simply select the Polkadot network when initiating deposits or withdrawals of supported stablecoins on the Coins.ph platform.

This strategic commitment to user-friendly blockchain technology directly benefits overseas Filipinos by providing a practical, efficient, and cost-effective solution for improving cross-border financial transactions.

Coins.ph’ initiatives capitalizes on a global shift with stablecoins rapidly becoming an essential alternative to expensive correspondent banking networks. With stablecoins estimated to account for about 23% of global remittance flows and projections pointing to a $250 billion stablecoin-backed remittance volume for Asia by 2028, the exchange is ensuring the Philippines remains at the forefront of digital finance. “At Coins.ph, our mission is to make crypto a truly practical tool for everyday financial needs,” said Wei Zhou, “At Coins.ph, our mission is to make crypto a truly practical tool for everyday financial needs,” said Wei Zhou, Coins.ph Chief Executive Officer. “By reducing the cost and time involved in stablecoin transfers through Polkadot, we are providing a superior solution. This advancement is beneficial to those receiving crucial remittances from their loved ones across the globe, ensuring more of their hard-earned money stays in their hands.”

The recent integration delivers a smoother user experience with lower fees, quicker transaction finality, and improved interoperability. Beyond simple transfers, it extends access to Polkadot’s rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem.

Nicolas Arevalo, CEO of Velocity Labs and a core contributor to Polkadot, affirmed the real-world benefit: “Our partnership with Coins.ph is a clear demonstration of how Polkadot’s unique Web3 infrastructure can deliver tangible, real-world impact. We are thrilled to expand access for the Philippine market to fast, reliable stablecoin transfers, supporting financial inclusion for millions.”

For updates on Polkadot Stablecoin Adoption Program and Coins’ stablecoin educational activities , visit www.coins.ph, and follow its official Facepage page at https://www.coins.ph/en-ph.

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines’ premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, execute payments, and utilize crypto remittance for sending and receiving funds quickly and affordably, all in one secure place.

About Polkadot

Polkadot is the powerful, secure core of Web3, providing a shared foundation that unites some of the world’s most transformative apps and blockchains. Polkadot offers advanced modular architecture that allows devs to easily design and build their own specialized blockchain projects, pooled security that ensures the same high standard for secure block production across all connected chains and apps connected to it, and robust governance that ensures a transparent system where everyone has a say in shaping the ecosystem for growth and sustainability. With Polkadot, users are not just participants, they’re co-creators with the power to shape its future.