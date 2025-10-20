Homepage > News > Business > Cheapest place to mine ‘crypto’: Iran leads, sustainability needed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In the fast-paced world of block reward mining, electricity costs are key. As of 2025, mining one BTC takes about 266,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power, which is enough to charge all the iPhones in California twice. With BTC trading at about $112,000, making a profit depends on electricity costs. Iran is the cheapest place to mine cryptocurrency, as subsidized electricity rates bring the cost down to just $1,324 per BTC, which translates to an 83x profit margin if sold at market price.

Why is Iran so cheap, and how does it compare to other countries? Additionally, since mining consumes as much energy as some countries (approximately 138 TWh per year for BTC alone, equivalent to Slovakia’s annual emissions), what can be done to make this digital craze benefit everyone?

Iran has an advantage because its industrial electricity is very cheap, averaging $0.002 per kWh. This is because of its large natural gas reserves and state controls, which prioritize energy access over market rates. This price is much lower than the global industrial average of $0.162/kWh. Because of this, miners go to underground operations to avoid sanctions while using fossil-fueled grids. This contributes to 4.2% of the global hashrate, even with crackdowns. At Iran’s rates, an Antminer S21 could generate $50 daily after halving, whereas it would incur losses in more expensive locations. But this cheap energy has a downside. Dependence on fossil fuels increases CO2 emissions, and limited water becomes scarcer as cooling rigs use up resources in dry areas.

BTC mining costs vary a lot around the world. Asia is the most affordable, averaging $30,308 per BTC, due to subsidies and additional hydroelectric power. Ethiopia sits slightly behind Iran at $1,990 per BTC, which comes from cheap hydro power from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. They’re getting 1-2% of the hashrate using clean, surplus power. Sudan and Cuba are about $3,970, using unused grids for quick gains with other coins like Kaspa. Algeria is doing well at $4,183, mixing gas with new solar, providing 1% of the global hashrate.

North America is much more expensive, averaging $65,280 per BTC. The U.S., with 37.9% of the hashrate, has Texas at $0.06 per kWh because of open grids and captured flare gas. This makes miners about $11.2 billion a year. Washington and Wyoming are lower at $0.04 because of hydro, but the national average is $0.07, cutting into profits after the 2024 halving, which lowered rewards to 3.125 per block. Canada is doing better at $0.05 in Quebec, but overall costs are still around $20,000 per BTC.

Europe? A miner’s nightmare at $85,768/BTC regionally. Ireland tops infamy at $321,112 ($0.45/kWh household-equivalent); Ireland’s wind-heavy grid is strained by taxes and intermittency. Italy ($306,550) and Germany ($0.30/kWh) suffer similar fates, pushing miners to Iceland ($0.05/kWh geothermal, 92% renewables) or Norway (96% hydro, $0.04/kWh). South America surprises with Paraguay’s $0.03/kWh Itaipú Dam surplus (1.16% hashrate), undercutting Oceania’s $116,571/BTC diesel dependency. Africa averages $65,280, but Libya ($5,290/BTC, $0.02/kWh oil subsidies) edges ahead amid instability.

Country/Region Electricity Rate ($/kWh) Cost per BTC ($) % Global Hashrate Iran 0.003 1,324 4.2% Ethiopia 0.01 1,990 1–2% Kazakhstan 0.03 6,626 8% U.S. (Texas) 0.06 ~20,000 15% (U.S. 37.9%) Asia Avg. 0.05–0.06 (weighted) 30,308 >50% Africa Avg. 0.08–0.10 65,280 ~5% Global Avg. 0.162 ~40,000 100% Assumes 266,000 kWh/BTC; BTC at $108K

These differences illustrate how mining creates a zero-sum game: cheap power leads to booms, but it often comes at the expense of environmental harm. Iran’s method, although it generates revenue, highlights the danger—grids that rely on fossil fuels emit 39.8 Mt of CO2 each year from just BTC, which accounts for 0.08% of the total amount worldwide. As demand goes up (global electricity is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2024, mostly because of data centers and EVs), mining without checks makes water problems worse (using up to 1 million gallons a day at each location) and creates electronic waste (old ASICs stack up like digital dumps).

Back to the top ↑

To make mining work effectively and do good, the world needs to change its mindset. First, require renewable energy: already, 43% of BTC power comes from clean sources (hydro, solar, and wind), which is up from 39% in 2023. This lowers the amount of wasted green energy. Rules like the EU’s MiCA (aiming for net-zero by 2030) and U.S. incentives under the GENIUS Act could speed this up, focusing on places with abundant hydro power like Paraguay or geothermal energy like Iceland. Immersion cooling and flare-gas capture (such as Texas operations that cut methane by 5%) reduce water use by 90% and emissions by 14%.

Second, community equity: Mining must uplift locals. In Ethiopia, hydro dams power grids for 15,000 off-grid souls before exporting hashpower, subsidizing electrification. Laos uses surplus hydro to mine BTC and repay debt, funding schools and roads—a model for energy-rich nations. Global standards, such as the Crypto Climate Accord, could enforce profit-sharing, allocating 10% of revenues to local renewables or job training, thereby turning miners into stewards.

Third, innovation incentives: Shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) for alternatives like Ethereum (reducing energy consumption by 99%) or hybrid models. Hashrate futures and AI-optimized rigs (35% efficiency gains in 2025 ASICs) hedge volatility, while carbon taxes on fossil mining redirect funds to green tech.

Iran’s cheap thrills highlight the promise and peril of mining. By 2030, with renewables overtaking coal in the grid, we can forge a crypto ecosystem that powers progress without harming the planet. The blockchain’s true value? Decentralized opportunity for land, people, and future generations.

Back to the top ↑

Watch: Untangling Bitcoin mining at the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream