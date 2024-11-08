Homepage > News > Press Releases > Bitget hosts the Blockchain4Her South East Asia Awards “Shine Bright like a Woman”

Victoria, Seychelles, Aug 22 2024 – Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is proud to announce the launch of the South East Asia Blockchain4Her Award celebrating women’s role for driving innovation and gender inclusivity in the blockchain industry in the region. South East Asia’s thriving blockchain landscape, where talented women have played an important role, has attracted investors and entrepreneurs looking to tap into this burgeoning hotspot. Nominations for the South East Asia Blockchain4Her Awards are now open until November 6, with winners announced at Bangkok ,Thailand on 15th November 2024.

In addition to the awards, Bitget and Morph are hosting a special pitching event during the Bitget Blockchain4Her event on November 15. This pitching and networking event is designed for female builders, by female builders. We are calling for candidates, female founders and innovators in the blockchain space to participate and showcase their groundbreaking projects to a panel of esteemed judges and potential investors. Founders and startups who are already attending DevCon are welcome to participate in the event. This is a unique opportunity to gain valuable exposure and contribute to the vibrant Web3 community.

The South East Asia Blockchain4Her Awards aim to honor the achievements of women in blockchain while fostering dialogue about gender equality in the industry. The initiative, part of Bitget’s Blockchain4Her program, was launched this January with a $10 million commitment to promote diversity and inclusion in the blockchain space. A recent Bitget study found that female-led blockchain startups received only 6% of total funding, underscoring the need for such initiatives.

The awards are a platform for participants to “Shine Bright Like a Woman” by recognizing their contributions to Web3.

The awards feature two categories:

Rising Female in Blockchain Award – 4 winners : Celebrates up-and-coming women eager to get into Web3, focusing on their potential, early achievements, and contributions to company growth. Four winners will receive airfare booking to attend the side event Pitch N Slay Ladies Hour in Bangkok Thailand.

: Celebrates up-and-coming women eager to get into Web3, focusing on their potential, early achievements, and contributions to company growth. Four winners will receive airfare booking to attend the side event Pitch N Slay Ladies Hour in Bangkok Thailand. Innovative Web3 Female Entrepreneur Award – 1 winner: Honors women founders driving Web3 advancements with transformative impacts. The winner will win a round-trip including airfares and lodging to Bangkok for the DevCon conference worth $1,500 USD.

Both awards will be presented at the Bitget Blockchain4Her event on 15th November, alongside the pitching event. We encourage all eligible women from South East Asia to apply for the awards and seize this opportunity to pitch their innovative projects at the pitching event. Founders and startups who are already attending DevCon are welcome to participate in the event.

Devcon is more than just a conference with talks and presentations, but also a place of inspiration for builders, engineers, designers, researchers, community organizers, and artists to come together and ideas flourish, it is thus the perfect venue for B4H awards honoring women leaders in the industry.

The Blockchain4Her Awards boast a distinguished judging panel composed of influential leaders and Blockchain4Her Ambassadors who have made significant contributions to the industry. Among these esteemed judges is Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. With a deep-rooted history in the crypto world, Gracy had also been recognized as an UN Women Delegate, Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum further underscores her influential standing in the industry. Joining Gracy on the panel is Co-founder & CEO of Morph Cecilia Hsueh.

As Gracy Chen, Initiator of Blockchain4Her and CEO of Bitget, emphasizes, “ It is my pleasure to announce the South East Asia Blockchain4Her Awards. The passion for innovation amongst Web3 startups in the region is growing at a significant pace and I can see talented women with immense potential play significant roles in the region. The Blockchain4Her Awards are more than just an honor. It’s a platform to showcase the remarkable contributions women are making in Web3 and it’s crucial that women have a strong voice and equal opportunities to contribute to its development. We encourage all eligible women from South East Asia to apply and showcase their impactful work.”

For more information, to submit nominations for the awards, and to apply for the pitching event, please visit Blockchain4Her Awards page. Founders and startups already attending DevCon are welcome to participate in the pitching event.