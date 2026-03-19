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Writing assistant software tool Grammarly has recently disabled its “Expert Review” feature following backlash from authors, journalists, and academics. Now it says it will ‘reimagine’ the feature, allowing experts to decide whether they want to participate in future artificial intelligence (AI) plans.

Superhuman, the company behind Grammarly and other popular apps like Coda, said it has disabled the writing app’s Expert Review, launched in August 2025, which offers “feedback inspired by subject-matter experts” to help writers craft arguments the same way experts would.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to disable Expert Review as we reimagine the feature to make it more useful for users, while giving experts real control over how they want to be represented — or not represented at all,” Ailian Gan, Superhuman’s director of product management, told The Verge. “Based on the feedback we’ve received, we clearly missed the mark. We are sorry and will do things differently going forward.”

On March 11, Superhuman launched an inbox feature allowing writers to opt out of its experts review. However, the company later realized that the move wasn’t enough. On top of that, CEO Shishir Mehrotra also issued an apology on LinkedIn, outlining plans to create a system where “experts choose to participate, shape how their knowledge is represented, and control their business model.” Mehrota also stated that they take valid critical feedback from experts seriously, particularly concerning the potential misinterpretation of AI regarding their voices.

“We hear the feedback and recognize we fell short on this. I want to apologize and acknowledge that we’ll rethink our approach going forward…We deeply believe in our mission to solve the ‘last mile of AI’ by bringing AI directly to where people work, and we see this as a significant opportunity for experts,” she said.

“For millions of users, Grammarly is a trusted writing sidekick — ever-present in every application, ready to help. We’re opening up this platform so anyone can build agents that work like Grammarly — expanding from one sidekick to a whole team.”

Do we need AI for writing and research?

Over the years, AI has been gaining popularity, especially in writing and research, but a few critics still question its accuracy. In an October 2025 report by UNESCO, it claimed that the tech can copy humans’ works, resulting in “creating flawless headlines, realistic images, and copying human voices.” However, AI, according to UNESCO, could risk In an October 2025 report by UNESCO, it claimed that the tech can copy humans’ works, resulting in “creating flawless headlines, realistic images, and copying human voices.” However, AI, according to UNESCO, could risk spreading misinformation , pointing out why Media and Information Literacy is still crucial today.

“Large language models (LLMs) have an odd habit: they ‘hallucinate.’ They create information that sounds believable but is completely made up like fake quotes, invented sources, false statistics. Here’s the worrying part: these errors aren’t rare mistakes. They’re built into how these systems work. AI models are designed to be good at answering questions. When they’re unsure, they guess because guessing actually helps their performance,” it said.

“The danger isn’t simply that AI can make mistakes, but that these mistakes can mislead citizens, sway leaders, and shape public opinion—all while appearing entirely credible.”

In November 2025, the University of Cambridge published a research paper stating that 51% of U.K. novelists believe AI could eventually replace their work in fiction. Nearly 59% say their work has already been used to train LLMs without their permission or compensation. In addition, 39% reported loss of income linked to generative AI, and 85% are expecting to further reduce their earnings.

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