What happens when artificial intelligence (AI) meets trust, and why does it matter for the future of your money?That’s the question at the heart of this year’s World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) Philippines, where I spent the day speaking with regulators, bankers, technologists, and innovators shaping the country’s financial future. AI took center stage, but blockchain, though discussed more quietly, proved to be an intriguing supporting character in the country’s push toward smarter, safer digital finance.

AI has been around for decades, but today it’s doing the heavy lifting, driving customer service, fraud detection, and financial inclusion. In the Philippines, it’s quickly becoming the engine behind the country’s fast-moving banks and fintechs, reshaping how financial services are delivered and secured. However, while AI advances the finance industry, it also prompts regulators and institutions to reassess their consumer protection strategies in a digital-first environment.

This urgency was echoed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which made it clear that the shift to digital is no longer a choice; it’s a necessity. As BSP Assistant Governor, Arifa Ala put it, “Digitalization is not simply about trend. It is a national imperative. Going digital has become a matter of necessity. Digital solutions offer a powerful pathway to inclusion.”

Yet with this opportunity comes a wave of new threats. She warned, “As we embrace digital finance, we also confront its risks. With every innovation, such as AI and open APIs, we’re also seeing a rise in cyber scams, data breaches, and identity fraud.” Her message resonated with the audience: “Trust is the currency of the digital economy. Without it, no amount of innovation can prosper.”

That trust is increasingly being defended by AI itself. At the event, EastWest Bank’s Head of AI and Data Science, Barani Sundaram, described the escalating battle between fraudsters and financial institutions. “Artificial intelligence has made fraud faster, cheaper, harder to detect… so we need to build AI to detect AI.”

It's a race where outdated tools won't cut it. Sundaram explained why the security methods most people rely on today are already on their way out: "SMS and OTPs have done their part, gone now. Passwords will soon become museum pieces. So we'll display them, but we won't rely on them." He sees biometrics stepping in to take their place, saying, "Banks should embrace this… being able to use biometrics in real time during high-risk events." While AI dominated the conversations, blockchain quietly stepped into the spotlight when the Philippine Bureau of Treasury discussed with me how it could broaden access to government investments.

Treasurer of the Philippines, Sharon Almanza, explained that tokenized government bonds could open the door for more Filipinos to participate. “It will democratize investment in government securities. We can take advantage of that through G-Bonds.” She’s already looking ahead to a future where digital currency and tokenized assets work together seamlessly: “What we want moving forward, especially if we already have digital currency from the BSP, our system will have that capability to issue in tokenized form, making it more easy for the investing public.”

For Almanza, blockchain also holds potential beyond investing: “I think if there’s a way that we will be able to leverage the use of blockchain, definitely, it will improve even transparency.”

And if there was one theme that tied the day together, it was that innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. The future won’t belong to a single technology but to the convergence of many.

As Michelle Alarcon, President of the AI Association of the Philippines, said, “The convergence of different technologies, blockchain, AI… for banking, for example… these technologies being merged are more powerful that way.”

From AI-driven personalization to experimental blockchain-backed solutions, there’s no doubt that the next era of Philippine finance will be fast, intelligent, and anchored on trust.

