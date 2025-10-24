Homepage > News > Business > Vanuatu advances digital ID as Algeria prepares eSIM rollouts

Vanuatu is making significant progress with its attempts to launch a national digital identity system for residents of the Pacific island nation, launching a public consultation to fine-tune a regulatory playbook for the offering.

Authorities are engaging with stakeholders to iron out the finer details of a Digital Transformation Bill that will introduce a digital ID system for the country. John Jack, director of the Department of Communication and Digital Information (DCDT), confirmed the plans to improve key areas of the draft legislation.

Jack said the DCDT is seeking input from key ecosystem players, academia, and the general public on the ideal method to float a digital ID system for the country.

Authorities will pay particular attention to data security, third-party access, and privacy questions, with the DCDT revealing that facial recognition will form the core of the digital ID system. In his statement, the DCDT director noted that the digital ID will be based on the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-supported civil registration program.

Furthermore, the director added that the consultation process will cover issues of inclusion and interoperability across key sectors of the national economy. Authorities are particularly keen on healthcare and education utility, given previous efforts to phase out the provincial hospital patient numbers with the national ID.

Jack added that the consultation process will deploy significant resources to assess the country’s readiness to embrace a digital ID system. Currently, Vanuatu’s digital literacy ranks among the lowest in the world, with the DCDT director confirming that the country will explore novel efforts to sensitize citizens.

Amid plans for a public consultation, the government has notched impressive milestones for its incoming digital ID system. In early October, the DCDT inked an agreement with Engineering Business Services Limited and Code 200 Solutions to assist in the technical design and development of the national digital ID system.

Slow and steady progress toward digitization

Despite a slow start, Vanuatu is progressing with a raft of digitization initiatives. Apart from its digital ID efforts, the government has set aside a national digital currency ban after years of intense industry lobbying, as residents flock to stablecoins and Bitcoin investments.

To streamline industry practices, Vanuatu’s legislation passed a digital asset framework early in the year, aiming to guide the licensing and operation of service providers. Other Pacific island nations are now pitching their tents with digital assets in a valiant attempt to diversify their local economies beyond tourism and fisheries.

Reinventing the future of telecommunications

Elsewhere, Algeria has unfurled a new initiative to introduce eSIMs into its local economy to modernize its telecommunications infrastructure, months after placing a blanket ban on digital assets. The The eSIM initiative has the backing of Algeria’s highest level of government and forms part of the broader plan to pursue mainstream digitization. Authorities converged for a high-level meeting headed by Syed Ali Zarouqi, Minister of Post, Wire, and Wireless Transport, with a raft of key ecosystem players in attendance.

Attendees to the meeting shared ideas on strategies to incorporate eSIM technology into mobile service packages for residents. Zarouqi noted that in the coming years, eSIMs will make up a significant chunk of the market as the country targets the gradual phase-out of physical SIM cards.

eSIMs operate like traditional SIM cards, but they come retrofitted into non-removable mobile devices. Despite their novel nature, Zarouqi highlighted a streak of benefits for Algerian consumers, tagging them as the future of communications infrastructure.

Zarouqi noted that eSIMs will enable users to activate multiple lines on a device without juggling multiple physical SIM cards. Users will have the flexibility to switch between carriers with the horizon for new use cases in the travel, automotive, and logistics industries.

He added that the eSIM initiative will offer improved digital security for holders without compromising service delivery. As part of the country’s ambitious plans, the minister charged telecommunications operators and regulatory authorities to collaborate for a seamless rollout of eSIMs while adhering to international technical standards.

Among telecommunications operators, Zarouqi disclosed that collaboration is necessary to circumvent steep investment costs in the mass pivot to eSIMs, noting that the initiative aligns with the government’s plans to provide modern and efficient digital services as the country eyes regional and continental dominance. Despite its forward-thinking rhetoric, the government has banned mining or the use of digital assets, imposing stiff penalties for violators.

Driving the next wave of innovation

The African telecommunications sector is at the forefront of integrating emerging technologies to improve productivity and efficiency. In a strong show of innovation, the African Telecommunications Unions has signed a deal with the London-based Metaverse Institute to promote the adoption of metaverse technologies across the continent.

Other telecommunications heavyweights are turning their gaze to artificial intelligence (AI), with South Korea’s KT leading the charge with hefty investments in the industry. Meanwhile, India’s DoT has inked a deal with the International Telecommunication Union to explore digital twin technologies and AI to future-proof the industry.

