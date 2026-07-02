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The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has finalized its digital asset regulatory framework, aimed at making the country a global hub for digital asset technology, including a licensing regime due to come into force in 2027 and specific rules for stablecoins.

On Tuesday, the FCA published its long-awaited digital asset rules, the culmination of a three-year consultation period that concluded on June 3. In light of feedback, the FCA said it simplified key elements of its proposed regime to make it more workable in practice, including simpler capital requirements for stablecoin firms and tailoring trading rules to better reflect how digital asset markets operate.

“This regime sets clear, predictable rules for firms across the full range of regulated cryptoasset activities,” the FCA said. “It sets standards, strengthens consumer protections, and positions the UK as a trusted, competitive home for responsible cryptoasset innovation.”

Based on the new rules, firms supporting people to buy, trade and hold digital assets will need to meet clear standards based on a “same risk, same regulatory outcome” principle, including financial resilience requirements such as capital and stress testing, market integrity rules covering areas such as insider trading and market manipulation, consumer duty requirements, and all digital asset firms, including trading platforms, intermediaries, custodians, stablecoin issuers, and firms arranging staking, must obtain FCA authorization to operate in the country.

“This is a significant moment for crypto regulation in the U.K.,” said David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA. “We’ve created a framework that doesn’t force firms to choose between regulatory certainty and room to innovate – this regime means they can have both in a stable, competitive home to build and grow.”

He added that “for consumers, it means firms will be held to similar standards to other financial providers, though we can’t regulate away risk.”

Digital asset firms operating in the U.K. can apply for authorization between September 30, 2026, and February 28, 2027, so they are ready to start or continue to trade under the new mandatory regime, which will come into force on October 25, 2027. The FCA also encouraged firms to prepare now and make use of its pre-application support meetings, available as of July.

Until the new rules come into effect in October 2027, the FCA said its oversight of digital assets will continue to be limited to financial promotions and anti-money laundering controls.

Stablecoin changes

When it comes to stablecoins—a booming space with a market cap of $314 billion as of July 2026—the FCA said it largely maintained the framework first outlined in its 2023 discussion paper and developed in its 2025 consultation, while making targeted refinements to improve clarity, operability, and proportionality.

As before, the two principal expectations for issuers of stablecoins are to ensure that their stablecoins consistently maintain their value relative to the designated reference currency and that holders can promptly redeem their value at par. To achieve this, issuers are required to hold backing assets that are not only stable in value but also sufficiently liquid. To achieve this, issuers are required to hold backing assets that are not only stable in value but also sufficiently liquid.

For custodians of stablecoins, the framework mandates several measures, including segregating client stablecoins from the custodian’s own assets, maintaining clear records of asset ownership, and implementing effective organizational controls to mitigate the risk of loss or diminution of clients’ custody assets.

The targeted refinements made by the FCA in its finalized rules include simplifying the backing asset composition requirement by removing the need to estimate redemption forecasts; reducing the prudential capital requirement for stablecoin issuers from the proposed 2% of outstanding stablecoins to 1%; confirming statutory trust arrangements for backing assets; removing unallocated backing fund accounts; adjusting redemption timelines so that know-your-customer (KYC) checks are completed before the redemption period begins; allowing a 5% excess in the backing asset pool; and making sure holders can access historical disclosures.

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Positive reactions

Market reaction to the FCA’s finalized framework appears largely positive.

“It’s encouraging to see the Financial Conduct Authority’s updated rules for cryptoassets and stablecoins, and that the regulator has actively listened to our members’ feedback, introducing much-needed adjustments that replace rigid complexity with commercial workability,” said Renuka Rawlins, Director of Policy and Government Relations for The Payments Association.

She particularly praised the FCA’s decision to halve the coefficient of the stablecoin issuance capital requirement from 2% to 1%, saying that “the wider amendments to the stablecoin regime show a deeply welcome commitment to practical operations.”

Rawlins added that “this balanced regime lays a strong baseline for the future evolution of payment stablecoins, helping to firmly cement the UK as a competitive, global hub for digital assets.”

Commenting on the regime more broadly, Hannah Meakin, partner at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, told CoinGeek that it represents a “significant step” toward bringing digital assets into a more established regulatory framework in the U.K.

“By applying familiar financial services standards, including around consumer protection, governance and market integrity, the FCA is aiming to address a number of key risks that may have held back wider adoption,” Meakin said. “At the same time, the regulator has clearly sought to reflect how crypto markets operate in practice, with more tailored requirements in areas such as trading and stablecoins.”

She suggested that, for firms, the focus will now be on preparing for authorization and “ensuring they have the necessary systems, controls and organizational arrangements in place well ahead of implementation.”

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