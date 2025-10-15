Homepage > News > Business > Toda, JTB, Fujitsu launch digital transformation plans for Japan

Toda, JTB, and Fujitsu (NASDAQ: FJTSY) have teamed up to explore non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a means to enhance Japan’s local tourism landscape, attracting new visitors and improving their experiences.

According to a report, the trio will proceed with a field trial for ECHIZEN Quest, a tourism digital transformation project leaning on NFTs. The joint project will begin its test run in Echizen City, Fukui Prefecture, and will run from November 2025 to the end of January 2026.

Toda Corporation will provide overall project management while also developing smart city infrastructure. Meanwhile, JTB will focus on tourism product planning and promotion, while Fujitsu will handle NFT issuance and the deployment of blockchain.

ECHIZEN Quest will offer visitors a hands-on experience of Japanese culture in craft centers across Echizen City. Visitors will be allowed to create a range of traditional items, including traditional Japanese paper, storage chests, pottery, and hand-forged metal goods.

After each craft session, tourists will receive a unique digital collectible depicting historical Japanese novelist Murasaki Shikibu, designed to serve as proof of their participation. A joint statement noted that participants can redeem their NFTs for souvenirs, with Fujitsu considering the integration of exclusive benefits, such as event access and discounts.

There are also plans to expand the offerings across Japan to boost tourist participation in the local economy. Following the initial field trial, the trio will collaborate on integrating the NFTs with a dedicated point system or regional currency as part of their plans.

Opting for Echizen City was a relatively easy choice for the trio, given its rich cultural and craft heritage, as well as its natural attractions. Furthermore, the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen high-speed railway and the smart city concept at Echizen-Takefu Station have improved accessibility.

In 2021, Toda Corporation signed a public-private partnership agreement with Echizen City, laying the groundwork for the latest NFT offering. Meanwhile, Fujitsu and JTB have made keen progress in integrating emerging technologies to improve payments and experiences for tourists.

Japan’s streak with NFTs

While global interest in digital collectibles has declined from its peak in 2022, Japan continues to explore use cases for the offerings. In the Japanese village of Yamakoshi, administrators are leveraging NFTs to address the challenges of an aging population, and netted the little village around $423,000.

Furthermore, the central government is leveraging NFTs to reward local authorities for exceptional services, having famously distributed digital collectibles to seven mayors. Outside of NFTs, Japan has its sights set on artificial intelligence (AI), expressing a keen interest in deploying the technology in education, tourism, defense, and agricultural sectors.

Orange Money clinches Visa Associate License in record-breaking move

Orange Money has become the first e-wallet service provider in Jordan to receive a Visa Associate License, enabling it to expand the scope of its offerings for customers. Under the license, Orange Money will issue a broad range of Visa-branded cards and services to customers, allowing users to compete favorably with global standards. Customers of the mobile wallet will have access to both virtual and physical Visa ( Under the license, Orange Money will issue a broad range of Visa-branded cards and services to customers, allowing users to compete favorably with global standards. Customers of the mobile wallet will have access to both virtual and physical Visa ( NASDAQ: V ) cards in addition to merchant payments and cross-border remittances.

The license will enable Orange Money to utilize Visa’s latest advanced technologies. The mobile wallet will be able to route transactions via Visa’s global network and have access to a range of technical and logistical support.

As the first-of-its-kind license in Jordan, Orange Money executives disclosed that the move will extend financial services to underserved segments, potentially improving financial inclusivity metrics.

“At Visa, we value this strategic partnership with Orange Money, which marks an important step toward advancing financial inclusion and accelerating digital transformation in Jordan,” said Mario Makary, Vice President and Levant Cluster Country Manager at Visa.

However, as a holder of the Visa Associate License, Orange Money has several limitations, including an inability to settle directly with Visa. The mobile wallet service provider will have to partner with a Principal License holder, usually a traditional bank, to act as a sponsor.

Despite the limitation, Philippe Mansour, Chairman of Orange Money, described the Visa Associate License as a “significant milestone” that underscores the company’s commitment to innovation. Orange Money holds the largest market share among electronic payment service providers in the country with 1.4 million users, representing over 50% of the mobile wallet service market.

“Orange Money’s attainment of the Visa Associate License reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative and secure payment solutions that meet customers’ needs and keep pace with their expectations in a rapidly changing world,” added Makary.

Visa advances digital payments in emerging economies

Payments giant Visa is building partnerships to enhance digital payments in developing economies. The payments giant has recently partnered with Kenya to boost tourism, offering local authorities access to its global analytical platform to track consumer behaviour and tourist activity.

Meanwhile, Yellowcard, a leading digital asset exchange in Africa, has partnered with Visa to expand stablecoin payments across the continent. Furthermore, Visa is testing new digital payment functionalities at the Hong Kong International Airport, famed as the world’s busiest cargo hub.

