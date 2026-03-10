Homepage > News > Business > The women of Coins.ph: Leading the crypto revolution in the Philippines and beyond

For years, the digital asset industry was characterized by the “crypto bro” archetype—a high-octane, male-dominated world of volatile trades and complex jargon. Fast forward to 2026, and one look inside the boardrooms of the industry’s biggest players reveals a different story unfolding.

In the Philippines, this shift is structural rather than just visible. At the forefront of this transformation is Coins.ph, the country’s leading crypto-native financial company, which reported a 50-50 gender split across its organization. This shows that gender parity is a lived reality in the local Web3 and crypto space.

The New Face of the Philippine Digital Asset Landscape

While global tech often struggles with representation, Coins.ph has cultivated a diverse leadership team. The company has female specialists who manage key roles ranging from global market strategy and international partnerships to government relations and financial law.

Leading the charge is Christine Lim, Director of Global Business Development for Crypto, who spearheads the platform’s international partnerships and institutional growth. Working across exchanges, token issuers, and infrastructure partners, she focuses on building scalable, cross-border frameworks that support the next phase of digital asset adoption.

“The presence of more women in Web3 leadership reflects how the industry itself is evolving,” Lim says. “As the space matures, the focus is shifting toward real utility, regulatory clarity, and long-term execution. At Coins, we are building infrastructure that institutions and everyday users can rely on.” Another key leader is Amira Alawi, the recently appointed Global Marketing Director, who oversees the company’s brand expansion and its international platform, Coins.xyz. Amira is a digital trailblazer, influencer, and thought leader at the intersection of Web3, media, and influencer culture. With a background spanning media production, venture capital, content strategy, and influencer marketing, she has led and advised digital campaigns for top-tier brands and startups, using data analytics, storytelling and community-building to bridge the gap between innovation and mass adoption.

The executive ranks are further strengthened by a cohort of women commanding the most critical pillars of the business. Atty. Ivy Alabado, serving as Chief Legal Officer, ensures the platform navigates the complex and ever-evolving regulatory landscape of digital assets with precision. She has more than 21 years of legal experience in corporate, tax, finance, insurance and fintech for multinational companies and banking institutions.

Meanwhile, Portia Carlos, Head of Government Relations, leads engagement with regulators and policymakers to advance a sustainable digital innovation ecosystem in the Philippines. With deep legislative experience and a background in telco and fintech, she brings a rare blend of public-sector insight and private-sector perspective to shaping policies that strengthen the country’s digital economy and regulatory environment.

A Global Movement: Navigating the Leadership Gap

The trend at Coins.ph mirrors a broader global movement, yet significant challenges remain. While female ownership of digital assets is rising, a 2025 report from Asian Woman Leadership reveals that globally, only 6% of crypto CEOs are women. There are also funding disparities as data from Bitget and Boston Consulting Group shows that female-led Web3 startups currently receive only 10% of total startup funding, with all-female founding teams receiving a mere 3%.

Despite these structural hurdles, the influence of women in high-level decision-making is expanding, and their impact is quantifiable. According to Grant Thornton’s 2025 International Business Report, 20% of firms noted that an increased female presence in senior leadership has made them more attractive to investors and partners.

What Women Bring: The “Long-Game” Strategy

The rise of female leadership in Web3 is backed by hard data. According to Bitpanda’s 2025 survey, women now account for approximately 39% of all crypto owners globally, a massive leap from less than 10% just five years ago.

Within the Coins.ph ecosystem specifically, the user base is even more balanced, with women making up roughly 51% of its active users.

Industry analysts suggest that female leaders bring distinct strategic advantages to the table, starting with a heightened focus on risk management and stability. Female-led projects often prioritize long-term compliance and security over aggressive blitz-scaling, which results in more sustainable growth patterns.

There is also a notable shift toward utility-first thinking, as women in the space increasingly focus on the practical purpose of blockchain such as remittances, financial literacy, and social impact rather than solely on market speculation.

Women’s expertise in community architecture is also vital. As Web3 relies heavily on social coordination, women have proven adept at translating dense technical concepts into relatable narratives that help onboard the “next billion” users.

The Path Forward: From Participation to Architecture

The success of Coins.ph demonstrates that when a company achieves true gender parity, it gains a broader perspective necessary for mass adoption. With key roles and responsibilities, women leaders within Coins are ensuring that the future of finance is built on a foundation of stability and utility.

The goal is no longer just to have a seat at the table, but to design the table itself, ensuring that the decentralized landscape remains inclusive and equitable for the generations to come.